Careers & Tenders
Subscribe
National
/ 17 April 2024

It’s not ANC electioneering, insists Nxesi at launch of two million jobs programme

By
Minister Nxesi 1246 Dv
Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)
The minister said R23.8 billion would be allocated to implement the plan, with training opportunities running over the next 12 to 36 months

This content is restricted to registered users and subscribers.


Get Your Free Account


The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience. Please register your free account now. Your registration is your first step to becoming an M&G community member.

Register

Registration enables:

  • - M&G newsletters access
  • - notifications
  • - the best possible experience

Already registered?

Want to subscribe and get even more benefits?


Tags: , , , , , , , ,