King Misuzulu Zulu praying during his coronation at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on October 29, 2022, during the handover of the official certificate of recognition. (Photo by RAJESH JANTILAL/AFP via Getty Images)

This content is restricted to subscribers only.

Join the M&G Community

Our commitment at the Mail & Guardian is to ensure every reader enjoys the finest experience. Join the M&G community and support us in delivering in-depth news to you consistently. Subscription enables: - M&G community membership

- independent journalism

- access to all premium articles & features

- a digital version of the weekly newspaper

- invites to subscriber-only events

- the opportunity to test new online features first Already a subscriber?

Login here.

His uncle, Prince Mbonisi ka Bhekuzulu, has argued in court that Ingonyama Trust funds must be protected pending litigation challenging the king’s accession in the Pretoria high court