National / 24 May 2024 Angry Msunduzi ratepayers call for a forensic investigation By Lyse Comins FacebookXEmailLinkedInWhatsApp Msunduzi City Hall. Photo supplied This content is restricted to registered users and subscribers. Get Your Free Account The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience. Please register your free account now. Your registration is your first step to becoming an M&G community member. Register Registration enables: - M&G newsletters access - notifications - the best possible experience Already registered? Login here Want to subscribe and get even more benefits? Explore our subscription offers Tags: Corruption allegations, Dissolution request, Minister Thembi Nkadimeng, msunduzi, Municipal governance, article, Billing Problems, cooperative governance and traditional affairs, Forensic Investigation, Lifestyle Audits, Msunduzi Municipality, news, recommended three, reg-only, Service Delivery