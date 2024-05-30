LIVE | IEC election results

READ | Our Election Hub

The South African Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) results dashboard is an interactive platform that provides real-time updates and comprehensive insights into election results. Updated every 5-10 minutes after voting stations close, the dashboard allows users to explore data through detailed maps, tables, and charts.

While it covers national and provincial elections, municipal elections, and municipal by-elections. Users can also access historical election results, making it a valuable tool for understanding voting patterns and election outcomes. Check it out here or head to the source on the IEC results dashboard.

*All data and interface provided by the IEC Results Centre.