National
/ 5 June 2024

No work done — but City Power blew R93.7m

By
Smart
Shorted out: There has been no progress on the new Eldorado Park substation since the project was resumed in 2021. Photo: Khaya Koko
The state claims that employees colluded in widespread fraud involving a substation project

