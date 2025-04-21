Sterkfontein Caves reopened after safety upgrades

The Elephant Chamber is one of the main chambers within the Sterkfontein Caves, known for its significant role in paleontological discoveries, including the discovery of hominid fossils. (Umamah Bakharia/M&G)

After a two-year closure prompted by safety concerns and conservation efforts, the Sterkfontein Caves—one of South Africa’s most celebrated paleoanthropological sites—have officially reopened to the public, the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) has announced.

Located within the Cradle of Humankind World Heritage Site in Gauteng, the caves have yielded some of the most significant fossil discoveries related to human evolution, including the iconic Australopithecus africanus specimens “Mrs Ples” and “Little Foot.” The finds have cemented South Africa’s role as a central player in the field of human origins research.

The site was closed in early 2023 following safety assessments by Wits University’s occupational and safety directorate. The decision came after heavy rainfall in December 2022 saturated soil layers above the cave system, causing destabilisation and increasing the risk of collapse.

“There were some earth movements, so we put in some sensors and monitored it,” said Professor Nithaya Chetty, Dean of the Faculty of Science at Wits. “We found areas that needed reinforcement and made the decision to close. We have since conducted several tests, and the cave is now safe.”

It was the first public closure in the site’s history.

The caves now boast refurbished pathways, improved lighting, and enhanced visitor infrastructure. A new interpretive centre is also under development.

Chetty said the upgrades reflect a broader commitment to preserving the site’s integrity while expanding its educational and scientific potential.

“With a lot of care, attention to detail and scientific advancements, we can preserve the site for many more years to come, just like the site has been preserved for millions of years,” he said.

Among the new advancements is the adoption of artificial intelligence to accelerate fossil discovery and analysis.

Traditionally, researchers excavated fossils manually—a painstaking process involving delicate chiselling and brushing. Now, AI tools allow scientists to scan blocks of rock using X-ray technology, offering insight into the fossil’s contents before excavation begins.

“This saves us years of extracting and lab processing,” Chetty said. “It will advance science.”

The Sterkfontein Caves are part of a dolomitic system estimated to have formed 20 to 30 million years ago, with over 2.5 kilometres of mapped underground chambers. The unique mineral composition, including calcium carbonate deposited by dripping water, aids in the rare preservation of fossils.

The site has produced more than 700 hominid fossil specimens, making it one of the richest early human fossil sites globally.

“Little Foot,” excavated between 1994 and 1998 by Ron Clarke and a team including Nkwane Molefe and Stephen Motsumi, is considered one of the most complete hominid skeletons ever found, dating back 3.67 million years.

Today, Molefe’s son, researcher Itumeleng Molefe, continues the legacy. Working in the “Elephant Chamber,” named for its towering dolomite formations, he described the meticulous nature of the work.

“We sweep the area with a brush and take out the rocks,” he said. “When we see something interesting, we put it aside, clean it up and send it to the lab for inspection. But it’s not every day that we find something—maybe once every two weeks or even once a month. It takes time.”

While the scientific significance of the site is globally recognised, local economic and environmental considerations remain critical.

Tourism is a vital economic driver for the region, but community members in nearby Mogale City have long called for more inclusive development strategies.

Some local guides say they hope the reopening will create more jobs and skills development opportunities.

“It’s not just about people coming to see rocks and bones,” said Trevor Buthelezi, a local guide. “It’s about telling stories, passing on knowledge, and making sure young people from here know what lies beneath their feet.”

To balance preservation with access, the revamped management plan includes caps on daily visitor numbers and an expanded digital presence. Plans include 3D virtual cave tours aimed at schools across South Africa, allowing students to engage with the site without compromising its fragile environment.

The Sterkfontein Caves remain under the sole custodianship of Wits University.