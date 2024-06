Zizi Kodwa resigned from his sports, arts and culture ministerial post shortly after making his first appearance on Wednesday in the Johannesburg specialised commercial crimes court, sitting in Palm Ridge in Katlehong. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)

This content is restricted to registered users and subscribers.

Get Your Free Account

The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience. Please register your free account now. Your registration is your first step to becoming an M&G community member. Register Registration enables: - M&G newsletters access

- notifications

- the best possible experience Already registered?

Login here Want to subscribe and get even more benefits?

Explore our subscription offers



Kodwa and his co-accused, former EOH boss Jehan Mackay, said the state had a weak case against them