Numsa plans Gautrain strike over wage dispute, commuters may face disruptions

Numsa is demanding a 13% wage increase across the board and a medical aid contribution of 60%. File photo

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) said it is planning a strike against the management of Gautrain operator Bombela Operating Company (BOC) on Monday morning, which may affect commuters.

In a statement on Sunday, Numsa said the strike comes after it failed to reach a deal with the operating company over wages.

Numsa is demanding a 13% wage increase across the board and a medical aid contribution of 60% by the BOC, while the employee will contribute the remaining 40%. They also demanded a housing allowance of R2000 per employee per month.

They had a deadlock in their last meeting on 11 June, after two rounds of talks that started on 17 April.

“The bosses refuse to meet our demands and this has led to workers resorting to strike action. It is an indefinite strike until the demands are met,” said Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, the national spokesperson for Numsa.

Numsa signed a one-year wage deal with Gautrain management in July 2023 which expired last month. It included an 8% wage increase across the board, a 10% increase in housing allowance, a 5% transport allowance, a R500 increase for performance bonus, a night shift allowance of R35 an hour and for the Gautrain staff card to remain in place.

Numsa is now also calling for fair remuneration for working overtime without compensation.

According to the statement, the BOC was initially a five-day operation and then it changed to a six-day operation without compensating workers for the extra work.

“Workers have not been remunerated for these additional hours and we are demanding that they must be compensated for this. And going forward, they must be paid the overtime rate for the sixth day.”

They are also demanding bonuses for blue-collar workers and the right to be represented by trade unions.

“We want equal treatment for all workers,” Hlubi-Majola said.

In June, Gautrain marked 14 years of operation. Its network includes 10 stations that connect Johannesburg, Pretoria, Ekurhuleni and OR Tambo International Airport, 96 rail cars, a fleet of 125 heavy haul buses and 29 midibuses.

Tshepo Kgobe, the chief executive of the Gautrain Management Agency, estimated its value at R45 billion and that 245 000 jobs have been created.

The concession agreement between the Gauteng government and the BOC comes to an end in 2026. The Gautrain Management Agency has started inviting bids for the next concessionaire, according to a statement published on its website.

Numsa said it issued a 48-hour strike notice to the management of BOC and the action will start at 6am on 8 July. It said while it apologises to the 40 000 daily commuters who use the services, they have been “forced into taking this drastic course of action”.

The operating company said in a statement that the train services will not be disrupted. “The BOC has implemented contingency plans to ensure that Gautrain customers are not adversely affected by the planned strike.”