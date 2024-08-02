National / 2 August 2024 Life in VBS land: residents of the Vhembe District face long daily walks – and risk attacks by crocodiles – in their struggle for water By Lunga Mzangwe Facebook X Email LinkedIn WhatsApp Not in the pipeline: Many people living in Limpopo’s Vhembe district have no council-supplied water. Photo: Lunga Mzangwe Residents blame councils, not the national and provincial government, for their plight This content is restricted to subscribers only. Join the M&G Community Our commitment at the Mail & Guardian is to ensure every reader enjoys the finest experience. Join the M&G community and support us in delivering in-depth news to you consistently. Subscribe Subscription enables: - M&G community membership - independent journalism - access to all premium articles & features - a digital version of the weekly newspaper - invites to subscriber-only events - the opportunity to test new online features first Already a subscriber? Login here. Tags: ANC, Cyril Ramaphosa, Florence Radzilani, Limpopo, Nelson Mandela, news, Phophi Ramathuba, Umkhonto we Sizwe Party, VBS Mutual Bank, Vhembe