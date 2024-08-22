National / 22 August 2024 Provincial commissioners need more authority, KZN police chief Mkhwanazi tells Senzo Mchunu By Des Erasmus Facebook X Email LinkedIn WhatsApp KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. (@SAPoliceService/X) The lieutenant-general is adamant that delegating the recruitment and structuring of police to SAPS provincial offices is crucial to quality policing This content is restricted to subscribers only. Join the M&G Community Our commitment at the Mail & Guardian is to ensure every reader enjoys the finest experience. Join the M&G community and support us in delivering in-depth news to you consistently. Subscribe Subscription enables: - M&G community membership - independent journalism - access to all premium articles & features - a digital version of the weekly newspaper - invites to subscriber-only events - the opportunity to test new online features first Already a subscriber? Login here. Tags: amaPanyaza, Bheki Cele, Cape Town, Crime Prevention Wardens, Gauteng, Geordin Hill-Lewis, Helen Zille, Khayelitsha Commission Of Inquiry, KwaZulu-Natal, Law Enforcement Advancement Plan, LEAP, news, Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, Panyaza Lesufi, Police Commissioner, policing in South Africa, SAPS, SAPS devolution of power, Senzo Mchunu, South African Police Service