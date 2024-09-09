Steenhuisen to discuss vet shortages with officials

Agriculture Ministure John Steenhuisen. Photo: Dwayne Senior/Getty Images

Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen will meet agriculture officials and others in the veterinary sector to address the shortages of veterinarians in South Africa.

Last week, the Mail & Guardian reported that vets are leaving the country by the hundreds annually, resulting in a shortage that the sector is struggling to plug. This has been felt particularly in rural regions.

In a statement, Steenhuisen said the agriculture department is making a “firm commitment to ensuring the working conditions of animal health practitioners are improved in South Africa.”

He added that the shortage has a far-reaching implications including animal health, biosecurity and food security, while acknowledging that veterinarians don’t have enough resources, medicines and remuneration.

South Africa is well below the international norm in terms of the ratio of veterinarians per population.

The president of the South African Veterinary Association, Paul van der Merwe, said the global standard is for 200 to 400 veterinarians per million people, but South Africa has only 60 veterinarians per million. He said the veterinary association receives frequent reports of practices closing in rural areas, either for financial reasons or because of staff shortages.

In its statement on Monday, the agriculture department said South Africa has 4 000 registered veterinarians.

A 2022 survey from the association showed that the majority of vets leaving the country were younger than 25. Reasons for the exodus include safety, economic concerns, career growth, the working environment and the regulation of veterinary services.

On Monday, Steenhuisen said he was aware of the gravity of the situation, given that veterinarians play a crucial role in safeguarding the agricultural sector.

“Veterinarians are a cornerstone of South Africa’s agricultural success, and without addressing the systemic issues they face, we risk jeopardising not only their well-being but the nation’s food security,” he said.