Deputy president Paul Mashatile escorted from stage after collapse

Paul Mashatile. (Delwyn Verasamy/MG)

Deputy president Paul Mashatile has received medical treatment after he was escorted from stage while delivering a keynote address in Limpopo on Saturday.

Reports indicate that Mashatile (62) had collapsed from the heat.

Mashatile’s spokesperson Keith Khoza told the Mail and Guardian that the deputy president is “fine” following a medical check up that was conducted after the incident.

Khoza said that the deputy president had left Limpopo for Gauteng.

In a short statement, Khoza said: “While delivering his keynote address, the deputy president felt lightheaded from the heat and was attended to by his medical team.”

The president and the deputy president travel with a team from the South African Medical Services (SAMS), who are responsible for the medical care.

Mashatile was speaking at the N’wamitwa Day Celebrations held at Valoyi Cultural Village, Greater Tzaneen in Limpopo.

Temperatures in the region had reached a scorching 36 degrees on Saturday where the celebrations were being held.