Famo gang wars fuel deadly violence in Lesotho that spills into South Africa

Onlookers watch a forensic pathologist inspect a crime scene where 14 people where shot dead in a tavern. Photo: Emmanuel Croset/AFP

In late July, popular radio journalist Pulane Macheli died in a hail of bullets in Lesotho’s capital Maseru while mediating between rival groups of musicians called the famo gangs.

She died in the company of famo star Lisuoa (Khopolo Kholue), who was probably the assailants’ target.

The tragedy is the latest in the musical turf wars that escalated into one of the biggest threats to personal safety in Lesotho. So many killings have been attributed to these gangs that the government issued a gazette notice in May, declaring their existence unlawful.

But the groups argue that they are civic societies with as much freedom of association as any other. Famo is an accordion-based Sesotho music genre popular in Lesotho and South Africa.

Through lyrics that disparage each other, some of the musicians have, over the years, created and nursed feuds that escalate into bloody gunfights.

In 2022, when Lesotho climbed to the unenviable number one position in Africa for homicide, famo gangs were seen as a major contributing factor. Initial feuds appeared to be over the music market.

“They vie for control in their areas of operation and become jealous if any group’s music becomes more popular than the others in their respective turfs,” Lesotho Times reported in April.

But rogue national security agents reportedly entered the fray, escalating the violence.

In a rare media interview in April, Tṧepiso “Mosotho” Radebe, who leads the Terene ea Khosi Mokata gang, called on the office of Prime Minister Sam Matekane to remove members of the police, army and spy agencies from famo groups.

He did not specify how they were part of or influencing the gangs.

Other reports suggest security officials are the weapon suppliers, often doing this by stealing guns from government armouries to sell to famo gangs.

At least two thefts were reportedly intended to benefit famo gangs: a 2021 heist in which 75 firearms were taken from the Mafeteng police station, 80km south of Maseru, and the theft of two AK47 rifles by members of the police Special Operations Unit last year.

Whatever the source of their weapons, famo gangs are armed enough to move from music turf wars to working as guns for hire.

In one incident, in broad daylight, suspected famo gang members gunned down two men who were having lunch at The Deck restaurant in Maseru. The men killed were funeral home owner Ikhetheleng Matabane and accountant Tṧoana Molefe Khetheleng, who was investigating a 10-million maloti ($554,000) alleged fraud at the former’s company.

That happened in February 2023. Months later, in June 2023, the car of journalist Ralikonelo Joki was sprayed with bullets, killing him. He had previously received death threats for reporting on issues such as government corruption.

Armed gangs available to kill anyone’s real or perceived enemies have had serious repercussions across Lesotho, including that many media figures now self-censor to keep themselves safe.

The government gazetted legislation banning famo gangs introduced lengthier sentences for murder earlier this year, but little has changed. And the murders know no borders.

Shortly after the ban, three people were shot and killed at a South African farm allegedly belonging to “Mosotho”, the famo gang leader who had claimed that the government’s security officers were fuelling the violence.

Shortly afterwards, four family members, including a nine-year-old child, were shot dead at a home belonging to a community policing forum member in Lesotho’s eastern district of Mokhotlong. The assailants were suspected to be famo contract killers.

A suspected famo gangster was also killed by unknown gunmen after disembarking a taxi from Johannesburg at the Lesotho-South Africa border.

As the July 2024 murder of Macheli shows, even attempts to peacefully mediate and end famo killings are met with more violence.

“My husband was killed in cold blood only because one famo group accused him of being biased during a mediation,” said a widow who didn’t want to be named. Her husband worked in law enforcement.

“These groups never accept outcomes against their favour. They’re lawless murderers who have little regard for human life,” she said.

The legal system is failing. Rather than ensuring that the accused are quickly locked up and prosecuted, victims’ friends and families are often enraged to see perpetrators back on the streets.

One reason for this is that the country’s judicial process is slow. Another is that bail for a murder charge is set at the low level of just $28. This encourages further revenge attacks and so the cycle of violence continues.

Tšoloane Mohlomi is a freelance journalist and researcher in Lesotho. This analysis was produced in collaboration with Democracy in Africa.

This article first appeared in The Continent, the pan-African weekly newspaper produced in partnership with the Mail & Guardian. It’s designed to be read and shared on WhatsApp. Download your free copy here