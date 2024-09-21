South African Weather Service issues level 8 warning in KwaZulu-Natal as snowfall hits parts of the country

The extreme weather, unusual for spring, has left motorists stranded in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape. (Supplied by Border Management Authority)

The South African Weather Service has issued a Level 8 warning for further distributive weather conditions as snowfall continues to blanket the N3 highway, particularly between Warden and Tugela Plaza in KwaZulu-Natal, leaving motorists stranded for hours.

The KwaZulu-Natal Disaster Management Centre said it had convened a joint operations centre meeting on Saturday morning to discuss relief efforts for trapped motorists in the form of soup kitchens, shelter and blankets.

“Local municipalities, in conjunction with other state organs, have mobilised graders to clear snow in affected regions, prioritising major routes to facilitate emergency access,” KwaZulu-Natal cooperative governance and traditional affairs MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi said in a statement.

The N3 Toll Route remains closed between Estcourt in KwaZulu-Natal and Harrismith in the Free State due to the severe weather conditions.

The heavy snow has also disrupted essential services, including water and electricity, in several communities.

Buthelezi said technical teams were working to restore these services as quickly as possible, but cautioned that residents should prepare for potential delays due to the weather conditions.

Meanwhile, the Border Management Authority has issued a notice to travellers that in light of the persistent snowfall it has decided to close the Sani Pass, Boesmansnek and Monontsha ports of entry until further notice.

It said the Ficksburg, Caledonspoort, Makhaleng and Maseru Ports of entry could be used as alternatives to enter Lesotho.

Parts of the Eastern Cape including Gqeberha, Penhoek Pass, R58 in Barkly East, and Mountain Shadow near Elliot have also reported snowfall.

Eastern Cape transport spokesperson Makhaya Komisa said emergency services had been activated to monitor the N2 highway towards Gqeberha.

“We advise our motorists to reduce speed when driving along this road as they approach Gqeberha from Makhanda. Our traffic officers are on the scene,” Komisa said in a statement.