Weather warnings could again lead to KZN road closures

The transport department said on Sunday that teams and equipment had already been positioned on critical routes. (File photo STR/AFP via Getty Images)

KwaZulu-Natal’s transport MEC Siboniso Duma on Sunday warned of potential road closures and hazardous driving conditions due to the threat of snow and inclement weather along the N3.

Duma said that an updated warning from the South African Weather Service (SAWS) indicated worsening weather conditions.

SAWS initially issued a yellow level 4 warning, now upgraded to an orange level 5 warning, for disruptive snow on Monday.

The department was monitoring the situation closely and preparing for the possibility of road closures and diversions, said Duma.

“We regard light snowfall as extremely dangerous and potentially fatal,” he said, urging motorists to postpone or reschedule travel.

Duma said the department had coordinated plans with the KwaZulu-Natal Road Traffic Inspectorate, the N3 Toll Concession, Free State Provincial Traffic, and national traffic police.

Efforts to mitigate accidents would include the use of salt and brine to prevent snow and ice buildup on roads, and the use of motor graders to clear snow.

Key routes that may face closures:

N3 Van Reenen Pass to Tugela Plaza

Tugela Plaza to Bergville

N11 Bergville Interchange to Volksrust

Estcourt to Mooi Toll Plaza

Mooi Toll Plaza to Howick

R617 Underberg to Swartberg

R617 Swartberg to Kokstad

R74 Muden Road

R33 Pomeroy to Dundee

Montrose to Van Reenen Village

Last week, after a level 8 warning, parts of the province were engulfed in snow, trapping thousands of motorists along the N3 highway for hours.

Two people died of hypothermia after being stuck in their cars on the highway.

The N3 Toll Route had to be closed between Estcourt and Harrismith, in the Free State, due to the heavy snowfall, which also disrupted essential services, including water and electricity.