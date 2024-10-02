Careers & Tenders
Subscribe
National
/ 2 October 2024

Judicial Service Commission interviews will test new Chief Justice Mandisa Maya

By
Close Up With Supreme Court Of Appeal Head Mandisa Maya
Chief Justice Mandisa Maya. (Gallo Images / The Times / Simphiwe Nkwali)

The furore around impeached judge John Hlophe’s appointment to the JSC will politicise the first interviews since her appointment

This content is restricted to subscribers only.


Join the M&G Community


Our commitment at the Mail & Guardian is to ensure every reader enjoys the finest experience. Join the M&G community and support us in delivering in-depth news to you consistently.

Subscription enables:

  • - M&G community membership
  • - independent journalism
  • - access to all premium articles & features
  • - a digital version of the weekly newspaper
  • - invites to subscriber-only events
  • - the opportunity to test new online features first

Already a subscriber?
.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,