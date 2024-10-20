Disaster teams on high alert as KwaZulu-Natal again braces for severe weather

As the province braces for the inclement weather, authorities are appealing to the public to cooperate and prioritise safety. (Papi Morake/Gallo Images via Getty Images)

Disaster management teams across KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) have been placed on high alert following severe weather warnings from the South African Weather Service.

eThekwini Municipality said on Sunday that the city’s disaster management centre and emergency services were monitoring the situation closely, as heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are expected to hit the region, with potentially life-threatening impacts.

From Sunday to Tuesday, 22 October, eThekwini and other parts of the province, including the Ugu, uMgungundlovu, and iLembe districts, will experience disruptive rainfall, thunderstorms, excessive lightning, large hail, and damaging winds.

The weather service’s first alert forecasts disruptive rainfall in the affected areas starting on Sunday. A second warning is for severe thunderstorms across the rest of KZN, which could lead to flooding and infrastructure damage.

KZN’s Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) MEC, Rev. Thulasizwe Buthelezi, said he had mobilised provincial disaster management teams to monitor high-risk areas and provide immediate assistance where needed.

“We urge residents to take these warnings seriously, as the weather poses a significant threat to human life,” Buthelezi said, adding that all relevant line function departments and municipalities had activated their disaster mitigation plans.

eThekwini Municipality has urged residents to remain vigilant, particularly those in low-lying areas prone to flooding.

“Our teams remain on high alert as some areas are at risk,” said a spokesperson from the municipality, noting that although no flooding incidents had been reported by midday, the potential for severe weather-related damage remained high.

Buthelezi called for extreme caution on the roads, as slippery conditions may lead to accidents.

Residents are encouraged to stay informed through reliable weather updates and report any emergencies.

eThekwini residents can contact the municipality’s emergency hotline on 031 361 0000.

A provincial joint operations committee meeting will be convened by the provincial disaster management centre later on Sunday to assess preparedness and coordinate responses to the expected weather conditions. Search and rescue teams, along with humanitarian relief partners, are also on standby.