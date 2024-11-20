Government, business pledge to combat construction mafia

Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, Deputy Police Minister Cassel Mathale and Deputy Finance Minister Ashor Sarupen at the signing of the Durban Declaration to combat the construction mafia. (Supplied)

The department of public works and infrastructure, the police, the treasury and the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) will work together to end construction mafia disruptions at building sites.

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson signed the Durban Declaration at the construction summit in Durban along with Deputy Police Minister Cassel Mathale, Deputy Finance Minister Ashor Sarupen and CIDB chairperson Khulile Nzo.

Macpherson said the declaration “binds sectors to implement certain interventions to discourage criminality at construction sites, reduce opportunities for disruptions to occur, and hold the guilty accountable”.

The declaration includes measures to strengthen the legislation governing the industry, implement appropriate policies for the development of the sector, improve data and reporting systems, as well as enhance the rapid response to lead to arrests and prosecution for extortion on construction sites.

It also proposes the development of standard frameworks and guidelines for embedding social facilitation in project planning and implementation and the structured development of emerging enterprises and skills development.

“Unless we bring an end to these stoppages at infrastructure projects, we would never be able to attract additional investment which will grow our economy and create jobs,” Macpherson said.

Since creating jobs was the government of national unity’s key priority, it was imperative to confront the issue, he said.

Minister Senzo Mchunu said the police service was ready to do “whatever it takes” to protect the construction sector from criminal activity and had intensified investigations to track down the kingpins.

The KwaZulu-Natal president of Master Builders South Africa, Samson Ngcongo, said it was encouraging to see government departments, the construction industry and the business community speaking with one voice to say “it all stops here”.

“We have been intimidated and threatened ourselves and are therefore highly encouraged by the commitment the government is making to rid construction sites and the country of this scourge, which is robbing our communities,” he said.

“Consider, for instance, community infrastructure. If people within or outside the local community decide to stop the construction of a library or a school by intimidating a contractor and making all sorts of demands, they are not only denying the local kids of their right to acquire education and knowledge, they also deny the entire community of knowledge. They deny local people work.

“To prevent construction of a bridge, you are not only affecting construction employees, but also inhibiting local economic development. When we fight against the acts of violence … we are not only protecting our members, we are also protecting everyone.”