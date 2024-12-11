Careers & Tenders
/ 11 December 2024

Women’s shelters face closure over government funding shortage

By
Durban Screens And Registers Displaced People Before Going To Shelters In South Africa
During the global 16 days of activism campaign against violence against women and children, South African shelters for such victims fear a lack of funding could lead to many of them returning to their abusers or living on the streets.

Shelters also worry about a repeat of the Life Esidemeni tragedy if the government does not provide adequate funding to fill the skills gap of workers

