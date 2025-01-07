Zulu king’s divorce sparks debate over tradition, modernity and royal life

Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini arrives ahead of the inauguration of Cyril Ramaphosa as South African president at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on June 19, 2024. (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE / POOL / AFP)

The announcement of Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s divorce from his wife has sparked widespread debate about the intersection of traditional customs and modern law.

Misuzulu has filed for divorce at the high court in Pietermaritzburg, citing an irretrievable breakdown of the marriage.

The name of the king’s wife is not being published to protect the identity of the couple’s children.

In his court documents, the king stated: “The parties have, on several occasions, experienced trouble with their marriage and tried to restore the relationship without success. The parties have not lived together as husband and wife for a continuous period of at least one year immediately prior to the date of the institution of the action.”

Cultural experts have said Misizulu’s divorce is rare but not unprecedented in the Zulu royal family.

But Gugu Mazibuko, a professor at the University of Johannesburg, told the SABC that traditional Zulu customs historically did not allow for divorce.

“Among the amaZulu, there was no divorce; if you marry a wife, you take a wife. Families would come together to resolve disputes, ensuring the children’s security within the homestead,” she said.

Societal and legal changes, along with the pervasive influence of social media, have made private resolutions more difficult.

“Times have changed, and laws have evolved,” Mazibuko said. “In the past, divorces were handled privately within the royal family to protect its image and ensure the well-being of children. Today, everything is in the public eye.”

Professor Musa Xulu, a renowned cultural expert, said the divorce highlighted the tension between civil and customary marriages.

“This marriage of the king to the wife he is divorcing now was not perfected through traditional rituals. It remains more or less a civil marriage,” he explained.

Xulu added that the king’s next marriage, reportedly planned for February, is expected to follow traditional Zulu wedding protocols.

The divorce has raised questions about royal succession.

Xulu said children from the marriage retain their standing in the royal family. A boy from this marriage does not lose his place as a prince. This makes the king’s choice of future advisers and decisions even more critical.

Mazibuko said it was important that cultural protocols in royal marriages be respected.

She said although Misuzulu had paid lobola and completed some pre-wedding ceremonies for his wives, none had undergone the final stages of a traditional Zulu royal wedding.

Royal household tensions

The divorce comes amid ongoing tensions in the royal household as Misuzulu continues to face opposition from factions in the royal family who dispute his legitimacy.

The recent removal of Thulasizwe Buthelezi as Zulu prime minister has added to the unrest.

“Things are not calm at the Zulu royal household. The dispute around Misuzulu’s ascendance to the throne remains in the courts,” Xulu said, noting divisions between factions such as the Usuthu and KwaMinya.

Royal divorces are not unique to the Zulu monarchy. Monarchs such as King Charles III, Princess Anne and Prince Albert of Monaco have also endured public divorces.

Xulu said Misuzulu’s leadership is still developing. “He has hardly started ruling. Only time will tell if he can establish himself as a strong leader like his father, King Goodwill Zwelithini.”

Mazibuko said the king must tread carefully to balance his role as a traditional leader with the legal frameworks of a modern constitutional democracy.

“The king’s divorce reveals the complexity of balancing tradition, modernity and public life. It is a reminder that royals, despite their elevated status, are not immune to the challenges faced by ordinary people.” — Additional reporting by Itumeleng Mafisa.



