Twenty-three South Africans back home after being held captive in Myanmar

File photo

The department of international relations and cooperation has repatriated 23 South Africans who had been held in Myanmar against their will in an alleged human trafficking operation.

The South Africans were among 7 000 people from various countries, who were first lured to Thailand under false pretences “by an employment agency that promised them lucrative jobs that were advertised on various social media platforms”, the department said in a statement on Thursday.

“These adverts promised the victims good salaries, free accommodation, comprehensive travel expenses and other lucrative benefits. Once in Thailand, they were transported to Myanmar against their will,” it said.

The repatriation of the South Africans was facilitated by the international relations department and the Border Management Authority, as part of a 2023 bilateral cooperation agreement between the country and Thailand to combat human trafficking and other transnational organised crime.

The group had been held captive in a cybercrime compound in Myanmar for more than four months.

“They were subjected to brutal treatment, including intimidation, physical torture and forced labour. They were also compelled to engage in illicit activities, including online scams that targeted individuals worldwide,” the department said.

The capturers demanded R50 000 ransom for their release. The department did not say whether the ransom was paid.

“They were forced to work for 16 hours a day and were frequently beaten or tortured if they refused, and they survived on spoiled food and contaminated water without access to medical treatment.”

The department said it had offered financial assistance to the victims, while the department of social development and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) would facilitate health screenings and provide psychosocial support.

The international relations department urged South Africans to exercise caution when accepting offers of work abroad that promised attractive jobs.

“Before accepting overseas employment, research and validate the recruitment agency or consult the country’s local embassy or [this department] for guidance. If the promise of employment is too good to be true, you must exercise caution and be suspicious,” it said.