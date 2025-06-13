Joburg officials implicated in RDP house hijackings in Freedom Park

Stolen: Title deed holders’ homes in Freedom Park have been taken by illegal occupants, and they now live in shacks. Photo: Aarti Bhana

Residents are living in shacks and rented rooms despite having legal title deeds to houses they were allocated under the Reconstruction and Development Programme

This content is restricted to subscribers only.

Join the M&G Community

Our commitment at the Mail & Guardian is to ensure every reader enjoys the finest experience. Join the M&G community and support us in delivering in-depth news to you consistently. Subscription enables: - M&G community membership

- independent journalism

- access to all premium articles & features

- a digital version of the weekly newspaper

- invites to subscriber-only events

- the opportunity to test new online features first Already a subscriber?

Login here.

Stolen: Title deed holders’ homes in Freedom Park have been taken by illegal occupants, and they now live in shacks. Photo: Aarti Bhana