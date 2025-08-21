Durban university denies student jumped to his death over funding

The Durban University of Technology (above) has rejected suggestions that one of its students committed suicide because he had not got financial support from the National Student Aid Scheme.

The Durban University of Technology has rejected suggestions that one of its students committed suicide because he had not got financial support from the National Student Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

Sphiwokuhle Madela, 27, who was in his third year of a BHSc in radiography, jumped to his death on Tuesday morning at the university’s Steve Biko campus.

According to student leader Naledi Mfeka, people who knew the student said that he had been stressed about his finances.

“Those who were close to him said he was worried that he would be forced to quit his studies because of funds. This was too hard for him to bear. He was afraid of disappointing his family.

“But we hope the investigation will be able to find out what went wrong,” she said.

However, the university said in a statement that funding problems had nothing to do with Madela’s death, saying he was dealing with personal matters.

“Mr Madela was fully funded by NSFAS, which was reflected in the last payment dated 4 August 2025. He was coded as both a returning student for both tuition and residence in 2025,” it said.

In its response to a query from the Mail & Guardian, the student aid scheme said: “NSFAS was honoured to fully fund this student’s studies.

“We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends and those affected by this tragic loss.”

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the incident was under investigation.

“Police in Berea have opened an inquest docket for investigation following an incident in which a 27-year-old student died in what is suspected to be a suicide at a university campus on Steve Biko Road Berea, Durban, on Tuesday morning,” he said.

“He sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead at the scene. Circumstances that could have led to the incident are being investigated.”

Some student leaders suggested NSFAS was to blame for Madela’s death.

“NSFAS has created this problem where there are scores of students who are defunded. Over 2 000 students have been defunded — the most we have ever seen,” student leader Smilo Mhlungu said.

“The students have to vacate their residences and abruptly quit their studies. You can imagine what that does to a student psychologically.”

The department of higher education said it would allow the Durban University of Technology to conduct its internal investigation before commenting on the tragedy.

“Once the full report is received, the minister will issue a more comprehensive statement,” spokesperson Matshepo Seedat said.

The government-funded NSFAS has in the past been sharply criticised for problems in disbursing support for students.

Earlier this year, thousands of students at technical, vocational and training colleges were left without accommodation after being evicted by angry landlords who had gone for months without being paid.