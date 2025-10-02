Widespread condemnation as many are allegedly abducted as Israel intercepts Global Sumud Flotilla

Israel’s interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla, in which activists from over 40 countries including South Africa were carrying humanitarian aid to war-stricken Gaza, has caused public outrage and wide condemnation.

The Global Sumud Flotilla is the largest civilian maritime mission to Gaza and brought together more than 50 ships and delegations from at least 44 countries, including from Spain, Italy, Egypt and Malaysia. The convoy left at the end of August and was expected to reach Gaza by mid-September.

In a statement on Thursday, the Global Sumud Flotilla said after Israeli naval forces illegally intercepted vessels in the convoy carrying food, baby formula, medicine, and volunteers from 47 countries to Gaza — hundreds of participants have been abducted and reportedly taken aboard the large naval vessel, the MSC Johannesburg.

“This was after they were assaulted with water cannons, doused with skunk water, and had their communications systematically jammed in yet more acts of aggression against unarmed civilians,” it said.

“Additionally, several boats were reportedly stopped by a chain-like barrier in international waters where Israel has no jurisdiction, just as they have no jurisdiction over Gaza’s waters and shoreline, compounding Israel’s continued war crimes and illegal blockade.”

South African activists on the flotilla included Mandla Mandela, the grandson of Nelson Mandela, as well as activists Zukiswa Wanner and Reaaz Moolla. Confirmation is pending on the abduction of Zaheera Soomar, Fatima Hendricks and Carrie Shelver, the South African presidency said in a statement.

“On behalf of our government and nation, I call on Israel to immediately release the South Africans abducted in international waters, and to release other nationals who have tried to reach Gaza with humanitarian aid,” President Cyril Ramaphosa said.

“The interception of the flotilla in international waters is contrary to international law and violates the sovereignty of every nation whose flag was flown on dozens of vessels in the flotilla. This action also violates an International Court of Justice injunction that humanitarian aid must be allowed to flow unimpeded.”

This is not the first time Israeli forces have attacked the flotilla. Last month the fleet faced drone attacks, explosions, chemical sprays and jamming of communications, along with a political campaign to delegitimise its humanitarian mission to Gaza.

More than 60 000 people — including women, children, journalists, academics and humanitarian aid workers — have been killed by Israeli forces in Gaza since the conflict escalated in October 2023 after attacks by resistance group Hamas on festival-goers in Israel.

The Nelson Mandela Foundation called for the immediate and unconditional releases of all those detained from the flotilla, as well as the protection of humanitarian actors and safe passage for aid into Gaza, in line with international law.

Amnesty International also urged for the immediate release of those abducted, saying their detention is “unlawful and Israel must be held fully accountable for their safety and ensure they are protected against any form of ill-treatment pending their release.”

“The interception is not just about blocking aid; it is a calculated act of intimidation intended to punish and silence critics of Israel’s genocide and its unlawful blockade on Gaza,” the executive director of Amnesty International South Africa Shenilla Mohamed said in a statement.

“The incitement and threats that preceded it are also a shameless attempt to demonise peaceful solidarity initiatives seeking to end Israel’s genocide and the cruel blockade it has imposed on Gaza since 2007 and significantly tightened since October 2023.”

In its statement the Global Sumud Flotilla said the vessel Mikeno, sailing under the French flag, may have entered Palestinian territorial waters, but remained out of contact.