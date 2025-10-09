Shadrack Sibiya raided, says he will not resign

Deputy commissioner for crime detection Shadrack Sibiya. (X)

Embattled deputy national police commissioner Shadrack Sibiya says he will not resign from his post and feels betrayed by his colleagues and National Commissioner Fannie Masemola.

“I know they want to push me out, I will never resign. They must fire me,” Sibiya told journalists after his house was raided on Thursday. Police seized his personal gadgets, which include a laptop and three cellphones.

Sibiya has been accused by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi of protecting criminal cartels.

Sibiya said he expected to be arrested on Thursday after Mkhwanazi told MPs on Wednesday that this was imminent.

“If they are coming to arrest me, let them not come at 3 o’clock in the early hours of the morning and so that someone can shoot and kill me and say he was reaching out for a gun so we took him down. What I am asking is to let it be done in a fair way,” he told journalists, adding that he had been under surveillance from the early hours of the morning.

“Remember we are under siege here. There’s been helicopter surveillance left, right and center, this is abuse of power.”