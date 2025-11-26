KwaZulu-Natal municipality seething after public works minister strips it of key tourism assets

Public works and infrastructure minister, Dean Macpherson. (Photo: X)

A row has broken out between the national department of public works and infrastructure and the Ray Nkonyeni local municipality after Minister Dean Macpherson decided to strip the KwaZulu-Natal’s south coast municipality of 15 prime coastal properties.

The key assets known as Admiralty Reserves are nestled between Port Edward and Hibberdene and, over the years, have been considered a major draw card for international and domestic tourists.

After being previously in the hands of Ray Nkonyeni, they will now be administered by the provincial department of public works.

Macpherson said the local municipality had failed dismally to manage the leases to the properties, putting the livelihoods of business owners in jeopardy.

“The state has unintentionally been a barrier to private sector investment and the jobs that come with it. Through these initiatives, we are removing these barriers and ensuring that businesses have the security of tenure they need to invest confidently and operate successfully,” Macpherson said in a statement.

But the Ray Nkonyeni municipality accused the department of sidelining it and adopting a ‘big brother attitude’.

“The ministry is aware that there is an existing, legally binding lease agreement between the department of public works and infrastructure and the Ray Nkonyeni municipality regarding the management of Admiralty Reserve properties within the municipality’s jurisdiction,” municipal spokesman Simon April said in a statement.

“As in any contractual relationship, if the department has concerns about how the municipality is managing these properties, the proper course of action would be to engage with the municipality.”

The municipality not only insisted that the removal of the prime properties was illegal, but also said the minister and his delegation breached protocol by failing to inform its leadership that they were coming to the area. Also in attendance during the handover ceremony held in Margate was the KwaZulu-Natal MEC for public works, Martin Meyer.

“I want to make it very clear — this is all about jobs. Ray Nkonyeni Municipality sits with 37% unemployment. I am more encouraged by the prospects of tourism and the number of people who will come from other provinces to enjoy the South Coast as they witness it being restored to its former glory,” Meyer told the Mail & Guardian.

Tourism is one of the key economic contributors to the local economy of the Ugu district, accounting for about 17%.