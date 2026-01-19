UPDATED: Thirteen pupils killed in Vaal scholar transport vehicle crash

Thirteen pupils died on Monday in a crash involving a scholar transport vehicle in Vanderbijlpark, south of Johannesburg.

The private minibus taxi transporting learners to about five schools in the area was struck by a truck, causing it to veer off the road. Four other people, including the driver, were seriously injured and rushed to nearby medical facilities.

The Gauteng department of education said the death toll had risen by one since it had issued an earlier statement reporting 12 deaths.

“A further learner has since succumbed to injuries, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths to 13. All information remains preliminary as investigations continue,” it said.

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi travelled to the scene and described it as a “terrible accident”.

“This sector has been unregulated for quite some time,” he said, adding that he had been in discussions with the minister of transport to strengthen regulations.

“Within the scholar transport system we have some regulations, however within the private transport we have some loopholes and this is the price we are seeing today.”

Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane said the learners were from three public schools and two private schools, and included both primary and high school pupils.

“It is really a tragic day for us as a department,” Chiloane said. He noted that, with police assistance, there was reason to believe there was “a case to answer” by the driver.

Chiloane called for greater awareness among parents, urging that “kids should rather arrive later than never” at school.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mavela Masondo said preliminary information suggested that the minibus taxi was attempting to overtake two vehicles when it collided with a truck.

“We have received information that out of those who were taken to hospital one has passed on,” he said, adding that the minibus driver remains in hospital and the South African Police Service would open a case of culpable homicide.

The Build One South Africa (Bosa) party urged Chiloane to urgently and transparently investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident.

“The provincial government needs to establish whether the vehicle was roadworthy and legal, whether the driver was properly licensed and whether all scholar transport safety regulations were adhered to,” it said in a statement.

“Parents entrust the state and service providers with the safety of their children every single day and deserve that at the very least. This loss demands urgent intervention to strengthen oversight, enforcement, and standards across the scholar transport system.”

The department of basic education said it was ready to provide psychosocial support to affected learners, educators, and families, in collaboration with the Gauteng department.

“As investigations into the cause of the accident continue, the minister (Siviwe Gwarube) urges motorists to exercise extreme caution, particularly during peak school transport hours, and reiterates the importance of ensuring the safety and roadworthiness of all vehicles used to transport learners. Further updates will be communicated as information is confirmed,” is said in its own statement.

*This story has been updated with a new death toll and statements from Build One South Africa as well as the national department of education.