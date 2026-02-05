Man implicated by slain Witness D survives Boksburg shooting

Wiandre Pretorius was shot at 16 times on Thursday in what police are investigating as a possible hit. Pretorius was named at the commission by Marius van der Merwe - also known as Witness D

A man implicated at the Madlanga Commission by the late Witness D has survived a targeted shooting in Boksburg.

Wiandre Pretorius was shot at 16 times on Thursday in what police are investigating as a possible hit. Pretorius was named at the commission by Marius van der Merwe – also known as Witness D – who was assassinated in December after testifying about alleged criminal networks and police corruption.

In the assassination of Witness D, a Chevrolet believed to be one of two vehicles used by the attackers was later found abandoned in Alexandra township, north of Johannesburg. National police commissioner Fannie Masemola said investigators had identified three persons of interest who were being questioned for the murder of Witness D.

At the Madlanga Commission, Van der Merwe alleged that Pretorius presented himself as a police officer. Gauteng police commissioner Tommy Mthombeni has since confirmed that Pretorius is not a member of the South African Police Service.

“Thus far based on the interview with the victim, nothing was taken,” Mthombeni said. “And, of course, when you have a shooting incident or exchange of fire you will get cartridges at the crime scene and obviously that we do have.”

He said Pretorius’s vehicle also forms part of the crime scene and that investigators would examine every detail in an effort to identify the perpetrators. Police are also probing whether the shooting was carried out by a coordinated syndicate targeting potential witnesses linked to the Madlanga Commission.

Mthombeni confirmed that investigations into the killing of Witness D were continuing.

The Madlanga Commission has expressed concern following the Boksburg shooting, saying it is taking steps to protect individuals linked to its hearings.

Commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels, confirmed that the commission was aware of the attack on Pretorius, who survived after gunmen allegedly opened fire on his vehicle.

Michaels said the commission had been closely monitoring developments and remained alarmed by the incident, particularly in light of previous threats and violence associated with the inquiry.

“We’ve heard about the incident and we are certainly being kept abreast of developments,” he said.

He added that the commission was limited in what it could say publicly about the matter.

“Mr Pretorius is not, for the moment, in the commission’s sights,” Michaels said.

Following Van der Merwe’s assassination, the commission met with the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure to assess security risks. Michaels said the commission had taken all necessary measures to ensure the safety of witnesses and staff.

He noted that the commission remained concerned about the safety of witnesses and individuals who may have relevant information linked to its work.