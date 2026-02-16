Witness F hospitalised, Madlanga Commission postpones testimony

Proceedings at the Madlanga Commission were briefly disrupted on Monday after Witness F, a member of the South African Police Service organised crime unit, requested a postponement of his testimony, citing medical reasons. Photo: Delwyn Verasamy

Proceedings at the Madlanga Commission were briefly disrupted on Monday after Witness F, a member of the South African Police Service organised crime unit, requested a postponement of his testimony, citing medical reasons.

A doctor’s note submitted to the commission indicated that Witness F had been hospitalised and was expected to be discharged by 25 February. On that basis, the commission agreed to reschedule his appearance for 16 March, which is set to be the final day of hearings.

The commission will resume on Wednesday to hear further testimony regarding allegations of corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system, including infiltration by criminal networks, made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkwanai last July.

Witness F appeared before the commission over an audio call during the first week of February and testified about his role as a middleman between suspended deputy national police commissioner Shadrack Sibiya and businessman and alleged leader of the “Big 5” cartel Vusimuzi “Cat“ Matlala.

The witness told the commission that while he facilitated meetings between Sibiya, Matlala, private security boss Steve Motshumi, Pretoria taxi boss Jothan Zanemvila “King Mswazi” and head of the KwaZulu-Natal Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) Lesetja Senona, he wasn’t privy to their discussions.

After his testimony, Witness F filed an urgent interdict in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria to withdraw from further testimony at the commission, citing fears of self-incrimination. The application was subsequently withdrawn before his hospitalisation on Monday.

The commission has heard explosive testimony in recent weeks, including claims of widespread corruption among some officers at the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD). As a result, officers will undergo a criminal record vetting process overseen by city manager Kagiso Lerutla.

Participation in the vetting process was mandatory and would entail biometric fingerprint scanning to ensure municipal law-enforcement personnel met the highest standards of integrity, the EMPD said.

Former Ekurhuleni city manager Imogen Mashazi conceded at the commission to not having taken appropriate action against suspended EMPD chief Julius Mkwanazi for signing an illegal memorandum of understanding with Matlala’s security company, Cat VIP Protection. The memorandum led to the company’s vehicles being fitted with blue lights reserved for law enforcement.

Further allegations of impropriety against Mashazi have surfaced, including a R3.5 million three-day trip to London on a private jet.Mashazi, suspended EMPD chief Mkhwanazi and Ekurhuleni head of legal Kemi Behari, are among several Ekurhuleni officials recommended for further investigation by President Cyril Ramaphosa who established a special task investigation team for this.