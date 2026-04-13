Political killings task team investigates assassination of municipal accountant

Targeted: Martha Mani Rantsofu was an accountant in the municipality's finance department where she handled municipal accounts and debts. Photo: Facebook

The Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) is reportedly investigating the murder of Martha Mani Rantsofu, a finance official at Emfuleni local municipality who was gunned down in Vanderbijlpark on 30 March.

Rantsofu was laid to rest on Saturday. Her family told the media her case would be handled by the PKTT — the task team that investigated cases before the Madlanga commission.

Officials have confirmed the docket transfer. Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the motive for her murder had not been determined.

Rantsofu was an accountant in the municipality’s finance department where she handled municipal accounts and debts.

CCTV footage showed how Rantsofu was shot and killed while waiting for her vehicle at a tyre-fitting shop. An unknown man walked up behind her and fired multiple shots before running towards the getaway car.

The incident reportedly happened metres from Vanderbijpark police station.

At her funeral, Rantsofu’s family told reporters that her case has been transferred to the PKTT for investigation because her murder was related to the killing of a municipal employee.

The task team investigating Rantsofu’s murder has been central to the Madlanga commission as suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu has been accused of disbanding it at the behest of criminal cartels.

The task team was reinstated with an approved budget in September 2025 when the Madlanga commission began its public hearings.

While based in KwaZulu-Natal, the PKTT conducted a joint operation with Gauteng police officers in 2024 which led to the search-and-seizure operation at Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala’s residence.

The two divisions formed the Gauteng Crime Intelligence Operation, which investigated the murder of Vereeniging engineer Armand Swart, believed to be a whistleblower in the 4 500% overpricing of nuts and bolts scandal in Transnet, costing R1.2 million.

Firearms were confiscated at Matlala’s residence, which were subsequently linked to the bullet casing at the scene of Swart’s murder. He was shot 23 times.

The joint operation led to the controversial interference by the Hawks, allegedly at the request of cartels at the search-and-seizure operation of Matlala’s accomplices at Katiso Molefe’s Sandhurst residence.



PKTT project leader and head of crime intelligence Dumisani Khumalo has told the Madlanga commission that the specialised unit was formed to tackle crime beyond the capabilities of the South African Police Service.