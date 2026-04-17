Exclusive: Club Med deal exposes IDC governance failures

Questionable: The Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) has invested millions in the multi-billion Club Med Tinley luxury leisure resort despite governance concerns. Photo: File

A multi-million rand investment in the R2.1 billion Club Med Tinley Leisure project has lifted a lid on corporate governance failures at the state-run Industrial Development Corporation (IDC).

The IDC allegedly allowed a senior deal-maker facing serious charges of financial misconduct to lead its transaction team for its investment in the project.

Against the advice of its internal audit, a top official allegedly insisted that a colleague who was facing fraud charges lead its multi-million investment in the multi-billion Club Med Tinley leisure project.

The colleague was allowed to finish the transaction but was allegedly dismissed soon after finishing this transaction for his involvement in the Kivu Boats saga, a deal which cost the IDC R75 million.

An Internal audit report commissioned by the IDC shows that no boats were ever delivered but the IDC lost R75 million in this transaction.

Instead of subjecting the official to a disciplinary hearing for his involvement in the Kivu boats saga, he was allegedly appointed to lead the project team that structured the IDC’s investment in the Club Med project.

The IDC has declined to comment on damning allegations in respect of its involvement in the Club Med Tinley project, despite internal documentation showing that governance and conflict-of-interest concerns were raised during the approval process.

In response to emailed questions from the Mail & Guardian, the state-owned development financier issued a general statement citing confidentiality obligations but declined to comment on specific aspects of the transaction.

The response leaves unanswered questions about a deal in which the IDC committed R700 million, alongside other lenders, to a R2.1-billion luxury tourism development on KwaZulu-Natal’s north coast. The resort is expected to launch sometime in July 2026.

Internal records show that the transaction was considered by the IDC’s board investment committee (BIC), where concerns were raised at board committee level regarding potential conflicts of interest and the structure of the B-BBEE component of the deal.

The committee approved the transaction, subject to further consideration of these issues by the Board Social and Ethics Committee (BSEC). Committee records indicate that the inclusion of a B-BBEE partner linked to the spouse of the South African Reserve Bank governor was identified as a potential reputational risk during the approval process.

The same records reflect that aspects of this relationship were not fully addressed in the initial submission and required further clarification during subsequent committee deliberations.

Documentation further shows that the identity of the B-BBEE partner was not disclosed at the initial stage of the transaction and was clarified following queries from committee members.

The structure of the empowerment component was also examined during internal processes.

A 14% B-BBEE shareholding in the project was facilitated through a R130-million IDC junior loan structured as a vendor-financed arrangement.

Compliance documentation classified the transaction as carrying elevated money-laundering, terrorism-financing and reputational risk, including the involvement of an immediate family member of a domestically politically exposed person, which triggered enhanced due diligence requirements.

Internal minutes reflect that the majority of committee members supported the transaction, with management presenting mitigating factors and governance safeguards in response to the concerns raised.

In its response, the IDC said it operates within “strict legal and governance frameworks” and is not in a position to “validate, confirm, or comment” on matters relating to internal processes, board deliberations or the conduct of current or former employees.

The corporation added that all investment decisions are subject to established due diligence and compliance processes and that it follows policy-governed procedures where concerns are raised.

It did not confirm if any internal investigation is under way or whether any officials involved in this transaction have been disciplined for disregarding its governance processes.

The Tinley Leisure development is intended to deliver a large-scale tourism project, including a resort, private villas and a game lodge, backed by a consortium of funders including the IDC, African Bank and Absa.

The IDC’s response in full

The Mail & Guardian first sent detailed questions to the IDC on Friday last week. The company responded with a generic statement on Wednesday, indicating that the responses be attributed to the company and not to its spokesperson, Tshepo Ramodibe, as is usually the case.

We publish the IDC’s response in full below:

“The IDC notes the questions received regarding the Club Med (Tinley) transaction, Kivu Boats, Westphalia and Hello Neighbour, and acknowledges the public interest in the matter.

“The Corporation operates within strict legal and governance frameworks that require it to protect client confidentiality, employee privacy, and commercially sensitive information. These obligations are fundamental to the IDC’s mandate and governance framework and cannot be disregarded.

“As a result, the IDC is not in a position to validate, confirm, or comment on the premise, assumptions, or assertions underlying the questions, including any matters relating to internal governance processes, Board deliberations, employee relations, labour disputes, or the conduct of current or former employees. In line with its governance statutes, the IDC does not comment on the existence, scope, or status of any internal or external reviews, investigations, grievances, or disciplinary matters.

“All investment decisions are subject to established due diligence processes, governance approvals, and compliance with applicable legislation and IDC policies. Where concerns are raised, the IDC follows policy‑governed processes and, where required, engages external parties for independent opinions.

“The IDC respects and diligently protects the rights of whistleblowers in line with applicable legislation and complies fully with all legal obligations relating to the reporting of corruption and criminal conduct, including under the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act (PRECCA).

“Based on the questions presented, the IDC is concerned that allegations may be informed by inaccurate, incomplete, or misleading information. While constrained in how it can respond publicly, the Corporation reserves its rights to respond to any false, defamatory, or unsubstantiated claims.”