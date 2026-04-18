Suspended EMPD deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi arrested on fraud and corruption charges

Suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi. Photo: Delwyn Verasamy

Suspended Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi has been arrested.

Mkhwanazi was apprehended by the SAPS Madlanga Commission Task Team on Saturday morning on charges of fraud, corruption, and defeating or obstructing the ends of justice.

In a statement, police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said the task team is still searching for other suspects linked to the case.

She said the arrests emanate from an ongoing investigation into corruption within the EMPD.

“No further comment will be provided on the merits of the case at this stage. All suspects are expected to appear before the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 20 April 2026,” she said.

This week, the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry heard evidence of an alleged rogue operation by EMPD officers, in which lithium-bearing rocks worth about R14 million were confiscated from a Rosebank residence and later went missing while in police custody.

Suspended EMPD deputy chief Mkhwanazi denied being involved in the operation, which is alleged to have been carried out by EMPD officers acting outside their jurisdiction.

Mkhwanazi has also been implicated in the death of Emmanuel Mbese in 2022, where he is accused of instructing that Mbese’s body be dumped in a river to conceal the alleged involvement of EMPD officers.

He is further accused of leading a SWAT team within the EMPD that was allegedly involved in hijackings, kidnappings, extortion, theft, and corruption.