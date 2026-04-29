Mugabe’s son fined R600 000 and ordered to be immediately deported after Johannesburg court plea deal

Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe has been fined R600 000 and ordered to be deported after pleading guilty in the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court in Johannesburg.

Former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe’s youngest son, Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe, has been fined R600 000 and ordered to be deported after pleading guilty in the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court in Johannesburg.

The case stems from an incident in February, when Mugabe and his co-accused, Tobias Matonhodze, were arrested after allegedly shooting and injuring a worker at a property in the Hyde Park area of Johannesburg.

The pair were initially charged with attempted murder, illegal possession of a firearm, defeating the ends of justice after the firearm allegedly went missing and contravention of immigration laws after they were found to be in the country illegally.

Mugabe entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to two counts: pointing an object resembling a firearm in a separate incident and violating immigration laws. Under the agreement, the attempted murder charge was not pursued against him.

On Wednesday, the magistrate imposed fines totalling R600 000 — R400 000 for the firearm-related offence and R200 000 for the immigration offence. The court also ordered Mugabe’s deportation to Zimbabwe when legal formalities were completed.

The magistrate said Mugabe “was given a R400 000 fine for pointing the toy gun and a R200 000 fine for violating immigration rules”. He was also ordered to be deported immediately. Police were instructed to escort him to the airport.

In February, police opened an investigation after responding to reports of gunfire at the property. Matonhodze, the co-accused, pleaded guilty to attempted murder and related charges arising from the incident.

He was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment and is subject to deportation proceedings after serving his sentence.

Police said the investigation into the February shooting had been concluded after the court outcomes.

The firearm was not recovered.