Complaint against Idac head

Conflicted: Andrea Johnson, head of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC). Photo: Parliament of RSA

Civil society organisation Public Interest SA has lodged a criminal complaint with the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) against advocate Andrea Johnson, the head of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac), over her alleged involvement in a past recruitment process in which her husband Junaid Johnson was a candidate.

The complaint, filed in Pretoria under the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act (Precca), comes after Johnson acknowledged that she participated in an interview and selection process of her spouse during her time in the former Directorate of Special Operations, known as the Scorpions, which led to his appointment.

Public Interest SA alleges that the circumstances point to a potential conflict of interest and may constitute an abuse of public office for the benefit of a connected person. The organisation has called for the matter to be investigated independently by law enforcement authorities.

In its submission, Public Interest SA said the complaint is intended to trigger an external assessment rather than draw conclusions on guilt or liability.

“The purpose of this complaint is to request that the relevant authorities independently assess whether the conduct in question falls within the scope of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act,” it said.

Precca makes provision for offences involving the use of public office to improperly influence decisions that benefit the office-holder or a connected person, including a spouse.

In such matters, criminal liability typically turns on whether there was improper influence or an undue advantage linked to official duties.

Johnson currently heads Idac, a specialised investigative and prosecutorial unit within the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), mandated to strengthen the state’s capacity to investigate and prosecute high-level corruption cases. These include matters linked to state capture and systemic corruption across public institutions.

The unit was established following recommendations of the Zondo Commission, which called for a strengthened and more coordinated prosecutorial response to corruption affecting the state.

Johnson is a long-serving NPA prosecutor and previously served in the Scorpions. Her career within the NPA has included senior roles across prosecutorial divisions and she has been involved in high-profile anti-corruption work over an extended period.

However, her name has also surfaced in previous internal leadership processes within the institution. During earlier NPA leadership interview processes, Johnson acknowledged concerns linked to the recruitment process involving her husband and expressed regret over how it had been handled.

Johnson told parliament that she had been part of a panel which recommended her husband for appointment but said she had taken steps to manage the conflict of interest. She said she declared that they were married and did not take part in interviewing or scoring him nor in deliberations on his candidature.

She said both she and her husband had disclosed the relationship in line with the process that was in place at the time. “I did physically recuse myself from shortlisting, the actual interview and the actual adjudication.”

Johnson acknowledged before the panel that she should not have participated in the process at all, in order to avoid any perception of irregularity. “I do regret it. I wish someone had raised that it was irregular,” she said.

She has also previously urged selection panels to take into account her broader professional record when assessing her suitability for senior leadership positions within the NPA.

Johnson told parliament that questions about her husband’s appointment process only surfaced for the first time in 18 years during proceedings linked to allegations raised by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

She said, in retrospect, she should have fully excluded herself from the process in 2007. Johnson described her involvement as a misjudgement, adding that she believed she could have handled the situation differently with the benefit of hindsight.

“I accept that maybe what I should have done in 2007 was recuse myself completely. It was a misjudgment. In hindsight, I accept I could have done better and differently. I accept that how it looks is not good,” she said.

She acknowledged that although steps were taken at the time to manage the conflict of interest, her participation still created an unfavourable perception.

Johnson has been considered in several senior appointment processes within the prosecuting authority but was not selected, as the institution has undergone repeated leadership transitions and restructuring in recent years.

The current complaint places scrutiny on whether her involvement in the recruitment process constituted a breach of conflict-of-interest rules or meets the threshold for criminal conduct under anti-corruption legislation.

Public Interest SA has argued that the matter requires independent assessment outside internal institutional structures, particularly given Johnson’s current position heading a key anti-corruption unit.

“The matter must be independently assessed to ensure transparency and accountability in the handling of allegations involving senior prosecutorial officials,” the organisation said.

The National Prosecuting Authority has not responded to requests for comment. Idac and Johnson have declined to comment on the complaint when prompted by the Mail & Guardian.

“IDAC and Adv Johnson will not comment,” her spokesperson, Henry Mamothame said.

The Hawks are expected to review the complaint and determine whether it meets the threshold for further action under their investigative mandate. They had, however, not responded to the M&G at the time of publication.