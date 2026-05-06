Opposition demands suspension of KZN transport officials over alleged bus tender corruption

Opposition parties in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature are demanding the immediate suspension of senior provincial department of transport officials implicated in a R6 million-a-month bus contract.

The move comes after the Mail & Guardian reported last week that an eMpangeni-based bus operator had accused senior officials — known to the M&G — of colluding to strip him of the lucrative contract after he allegedly refused to pay bribes.

According to Mduduzi Sithole, the owner of Zululand Bus Service, he was awarded a seven-year contract to provide commuter transport services on routes between Nseleni and uMtubatuba. The contract ran from 2016 to 2023 and was later extended for a further five years, until 2028. However, he said it was abruptly terminated in January 2025.

He claims this was because he refused to accede to financial demands made by senior officials. The contract was subsequently awarded to rival operator Ikhwezi Bus Service without being advertised through a normal tender process, according to Sithole.

The Democratic Alliance (DA), which forms part of the KwaZulu-Natal government of provincial unity (GPU), has called for a probe into Sithole’s allegations.

“These revelations, if proven true, point to a deeply entrenched culture of corruption, abuse of power and political patronage within certain state institutions,” party spokesperson Riona Gokool told the M&G.

“The allegations that officials demanded bribes, cash payments and even the funding of African National Congress activities in exchange for securing and retaining tenders are nothing short of criminal,” Gokool said.

She added that the allegations were not isolated but indicative of a broader systemic failure in governance where public resources are allegedly manipulated for private and political gain.

“Such conduct undermines service delivery, erodes public trust and directly harms honest businesses that refuse to participate in corrupt practices. The DA strongly condemns any form of collusion, tender fraud and political interference in procurement processes,” she said.

Gokool said the DA would use legislative processes to push for an independent investigation.

“We will push for consequence management, including the suspension of implicated officials pending investigation outcomes. We will advocate for the protection of individuals like Mr Sithole who come forward, as exposing corruption often comes with significant personal risk.”

Sithole alleged that officials in question coerced him on several occasions to pay sums ranging from R25 000 and more. He said he also paid for hotel stays of ANC members at the request of the officials.

He further claimed that on one occasion an official asked him to provide two buses because she was struggling financially. Sithole also said he has evidence to back up his claims.

He said he was also required to provide transport for free for ANC rallies, after officials told him this was the only way to retain his contract. He further alleged he was instructed to pay large sums towards funeral expenses for relatives of senior officials.

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, the official opposition in the legislature, called for immediate action and said the tender must be set aside. “The allegations are damning and serious. It warrants for the immediate suspension of the implicated officials. An investigation must also be conducted to this effect. We will also raise this matter as a motion in the legislature,” said MK party caucus leader Bonginkosi Mngadi.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) also raised alarm, saying it would formally write to KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli for intervention.

“The premier should act swiftly to arrest the corruption pandemic in the province [and] the said official must be suspended with immediate effect,” said Mongezi Thwala, the EFF’s legislature leader.