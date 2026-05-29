eThekwini CFO defends spouse’s cushy job with city

Family first: Dr Sandile Mnguni has refuted several other allegations levelled at him by his critics.

A week after enduring a barrage of questions from MPs, when appearing before the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) – along with the entire eThekwini Municipality top brass – CFO Dr Sandile Mnguni has maintained that there was nothing sinister in his wife being employed by the city and serving on its Bid Evaluation Committee (BEC), recommending tenders to the accounting authority.

Mnguni said being hired on merit was central in his wife Slindile’s employment by the municipality – refuting several other allegations levelled at him by his critics.

Asked whether he submitted any conflict-of-interest declaration regarding Slindile’s employment and role, he said eThekwini’s recruitment and selection policy provided “guidance in this respect and does not allow for a direct supervision of relatives”.

“The CFO has never directly supervised the employee and was not involved in the recruitment process or approval of the appointment.

“The employee is experienced and was appointed based on merit and she reports to a deputy director in the Expenditure Directorate,” explained Mnguni.

In an earlier startling admission before Scopa, when responding to a question from EFF MP Mazwi Blose, Mnguni said: “We have got the BEC which is made up of representatives from finance, legal, SCM (supply chain management) and technical departments.

“As part of the BEC for infrastructure and the other departments, she is a member.

“As you know, the BEC is responsible for evaluating tenders and making recommendations to BAC (board adjudication committee) – for either final approval or further recommendations to the accounting officer.”

Mnguni has also denied allegations that a counter offer purportedly from Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) was used to justify an increased salary package for Slindile at the municipality. “There was no offer from ACSA,” said Mnguni.

With questions having been raised regarding a vehicle allowance, allegedly granted to Slindile while she was on Task Grade 13, despite policy provisions rendering her ineligible, responded Mnguni: “The employee was never on Task Grade 13 and there is no such policy provision in the municipality.

“Vehicle allowances are processed through the Locomotion Committee and approved by City Manager.

“The CFO is not a member of the Locomotion Committee.”

On allegations that the Finance Department under his leadership predominantly employed white and Indian staff, with very limited black African representation – seen as illustrating “an anti-transformation picture”, he said the municipality has “an employment equity policy, equity plan and transformation targets that apply to all units, making the Finance Department no exception”.

“CFO is accountable for driving transformation within his department, which he has been implementing diligently.

“The demographic makeup of the CFO’s office and direct reporting structure reflects five African male directors, one African female director, two Indian male senior managers, one white female at supervisory level and one coloured female at operational level.”

Mnguni said the African demographic composition of his office has the highest percentage representation at 60%, followed by Indians at 20%, whites at 10% and coloureds at 10%.

“These demographics are reflective of the municipality’s commitment to its transformation agenda,” he said.

Describing as “unfounded” claims that he favoured certain employees, while allegedly undermining senior direct reports – heavily relying on junior officials for strategic decisions and sensitive operational matters, said Mnguni: “The CFO maintains a structured and inclusive management approach.

“This includes meeting with the executive finance team at least twice a month to deliberate on strategic, operational and governance matters.

“These engagements are attended by all finance executive team members, ensuring collective participation, transparency and informed decision-making.

“The CFO values the contribution of employees at all levels of the organisation, while recognising and respecting established reporting lines, delegated authority and the expertise of senior management.

“Input from junior officials, where relevant, forms part of a collaborative and professional working environment and does not replace the role or responsibilities of senior executives.”

The municipality, he said, “has not received any complaints or grievances regarding the management style of the CFO”.