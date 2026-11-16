Thousands of Gauteng learners are waiting to be placed in public schools for 2027

More than 77 000 learners are waiting for placement in Gauteng’s public schools for the 2027 academic year, leaving thousands of families uncertain about where their children will be attending school next year.

The situation has caused major panic among parents, many of whom are anxious about whether their children will secure places before schools reopen. For some families, the uncertainty is bringing back difficult memories of previous struggles to access education.

Phindile Zwane said she was particularly worried about her sister. Having experienced similar uncertainty herself while trying to secure a place at university, Zwane said she did not want her sister to go through the same anxiety as she prepared for the next stage of her education.

Some parents are also shocked that the problem persists, particularly because similar difficulties were experienced during the 2020 admissions process. Parents have raised concerns about children being allocated places at schools far from their homes, creating additional transport costs and making it difficult for families to manage their daily routines. The recurrence of these problems has prompted questions about how much progress has been made in addressing the province’s long-standing placement challenges.

Gauteng Education MEC Lebogang Maile said the department had received 346 495 applications for Grade 1 and Grade 8 placements for 2027. By 11 November, 267 742 learners had been placed, while 77 414 applicants remained unplaced. Grade 8 learners account for the larger share of the outstanding placements.

The department reported that 278 schools had reached capacity, comprising 174 primary schools and 104 secondary schools. Learners who cannot be accommodated at these schools are being transferred to the next closest schools with available space.

However, the availability of spaces elsewhere does not necessarily resolve the problem for families. Parents want their children placed in schools close to home, where they can access education without facing additional transport expenses or travelling long distances.

Maile attributed the growing demand partly to Gauteng’s population growth and migration into the province. He said the province’s annual population growth of 1.6% was higher than the national average of 1.2%, increasing demand for schools, classrooms, educators and supporting infrastructure.

The MEC sought to reassure parents that every learner would be accommodated, although not necessarily at their preferred school.

“All learners will be placed,” Maile said, acknowledging that “not all learners will be placed where their parents prefer”.

The department also reported that 12 322 placement offers had not reached final confirmation. This included 10 983 offers that parents had not responded to and 1 339 that had been provisionally accepted. Parents are expected to respond to offers within seven days, as outstanding responses can delay the allocation of spaces to other learners.

Parents who are unhappy with placement outcomes can lodge objections within seven days, with the department expected to make a determination within 14 days. While parents who submitted incomplete applications, the department has set aside a window from 23 November to 4 December. Late applications will be accepted from 17 December 2026 until 31 January 2027.