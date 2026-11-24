The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has given the department of basic education 60 days to respond to persistent problems in public schools, warning that it could pursue legal action if its recommendations are not implemented.

The HSRC’s 2026 State of Schools Monitoring Report documents overcrowding, crumbling infrastructure, inadequate sanitation, staff shortages, and barriers to education for undocumented learners and children with disabilities.

Here are 10 key findings from the report, released on Monday, 23 November.

Overcrowding reported in all provinces The most severe cases were recorded in Limpopo, where Adolf Mhinga Senior Secondary School had 101 learners in a Grade 8 class and 99 in a Grade 10 class. At Ximoxoni Primary School, Grade 6 and 7 classes accommodated 77 and 78 learners respectively. Tielelo Secondary School reported requesting five mobile classrooms in 2022 without receiving a response.

The commission also found furniture shortages in eight provinces. At Sivuyiseni Primary School in the Eastern Cape, learners competed for chairs because there were not enough, while inspectors recorded three learners sharing a desk at some schools in KwaZulu-Natal and the Northern Cape.

The SAHRC called for a cost plan to provide additional classrooms and furniture. The DBE had also briefed Parliament on school infrastructure backlogs earlier in 2026.

Hazardous buildings remain in use at schools Infrastructure deterioration was recorded in all nine provinces. At Jansenville Primary School in the Eastern Cape, a building identified as hazardous continued to be used for teaching. Construction at Lamplough Senior Secondary School stopped at foundation level after funds were exhausted.

In Gauteng, Grade 1 and 2 classrooms at Isiqalo Primary School were built with asbestos, despite national regulations requiring the replacement of schools built substantially from inappropriate materials, including asbestos.

Elsewhere, inspectors found leaking roofs, damaged ceilings, termite-infested structures and abandoned construction projects. The commission recommended a national infrastructure audit and a dedicated repair programme for unsafe schools, including action against non-performing contractors.

Pit toilets remain in use, while some schools have no reliable water supply Water and sanitation problems were reported in eight provinces. At Van Koller Primary School in the Eastern Cape, only two of 30 toilets were functional. Pit toilets remained in use at several Limpopo schools, including Madinoge and Mashashane primary schools.

At Mmiditsi Secondary School, newly constructed Enviro-loo toilets had structural cracks. Adolf Mhinga Senior Secondary School reported spending about R750 a week buying water because it had no municipal supply. Other schools relied on boreholes that had reportedly never been tested for water quality.

The findings come despite the DBE's launch of national water, sanitation and hygiene guidelines in June 2026. The commission called for urgent sanitation upgrades and action to eliminate pit latrines.

Schools remain vulnerable to theft and vandalism Safety and security problems were identified in all nine provinces. Tyhilulwazi Senior Secondary School in the Eastern Cape had been without electricity since 2022. At Tlakale Secondary School in Limpopo, burglars stole 33 learner tablets, while Ximoxoni Primary School reported the theft of food supplies. Several schools had no security personnel, leaving buildings and equipment vulnerable to theft.

The SAHRC has separately called for infrastructure vandalism to be treated as a human rights crisis. Its schools report recommended a funded safety strategy, including 24-hour security at high-risk schools, functioning alarms and CCTV systems, and measures to restore services after vandalism.

Teacher and support staff shortages affect eight provinces Schools reported unfilled teaching posts, shortages of subject specialists and reliance on school governing bodies to pay additional educators. At Mashashane Primary School in Limpopo, two classrooms had no teachers.

Special schools were also affected by shortages of professional staff. The report found schools operating without sufficient cleaners, groundskeepers, administrative personnel and security staff. The commission called for funded vacancies to be filled, a review of the Post-Provisioning Model used to distribute teaching posts, and reduced reliance on governing bodies to finance core teaching positions.

Textbooks and stationery shortages affect six provinces Shortages of learning and teaching support materials were reported in the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, Free State, North West and Limpopo. The commission found that allocations based on the previous year's enrolment could leave schools short of materials when learner numbers increased. Requests for additional supplies were not always answered, leaving some schools and parents to purchase stationery and workbooks.

Before the 2026 academic year, the DBE had encouraged principals to report workbook shortages for urgent intervention. The SAHRC recommended using current enrolment figures to determine allocations and establishing a system to provide additional materials within the first 30 days of the academic year.

Undocumented learners are excluded from funding and school resources Barriers affecting undocumented learners were recorded in six provinces. Ximoxoni Primary School in Limpopo reported 172 learners without IDs, while Matiyani Primary School reported about 100. Bonwaudi Primary School reportedly turned undocumented learners away. Parliament's basic education portfolio committee had also raised concerns about undocumented South African learners in May 2026.

The commission found that some schools admitted undocumented learners but did not receive corresponding funding, including allocations for the National School Nutrition Programme. At Kgolokgotlha Secondary School, learners without IDs could not access tablets. The SAHRC recommended improved coordination between the departments of basic education, home affairs, social development and health to ensure these learners receive educational support and resources.

Learners with disabilities wait up to three years for support Shortcomings in special-needs assessment, referral and placement were reported in seven provinces. In the Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga, some referrals took as long as three years. Gauteng reported delays of six months to a year, while the Western Cape recorded waiting periods of about two months. During these periods, learners often remained in mainstream classrooms without adequate support.

Mzamomhle Special School in the Eastern Cape reported shortages of professional staff, including an occupational therapist, nurse and social worker. The commission called for mandatory referral and placement timeframes, additional specialist personnel and expanded capacity at special schools. The DBE's Screening, Identification, Assessment and Support (SIAS) policy provides a framework for identifying and supporting learners experiencing barriers to learning.

Lack of scholar transport keeps some learners out of classrooms Scholar transport problems were particularly evident in the Eastern Cape and Free State. At Joe Slovo Public School in Gqeberha, learners travelling from Nkandla reportedly struggled to attend school during rainy weather because flooding made routes impassable. In the Free State, inspectors identified long travelling distances and unsafe waiting conditions for learners relying on scholar transport.

The SAHRC said the provision of scholar transport in rural provinces should be reviewed to address long walking distances, unsafe waiting periods and barriers to regular school attendance. The DBE and department of transport have previously outlined the national learner transport policy, which is intended to improve access to education and transport safety.

Education departments face deadlines and possible legal action The SAHRC has given the DBE 60 days to provide a detailed response setting out immediate interventions and long-term plans to address the findings. Provincial education departments have until 26 February 2027 to submit annual service improvement plans. These plans would be used to monitor implementation and accountability.

Although all provincial departments were offered an opportunity to respond to the draft report, only the Northern Cape and Free State submitted responses. The SAHRC said it would continue monitoring conditions and could pursue legal intervention where necessary to protect learners' rights.