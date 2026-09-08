Meet four people who got the HIV prevention jab

Almost 55 000 people in South Africa have had a shot that protects them against HIV for six months at a time, the health department says.

Lenacapavir, or LEN, has been available through the health department since June. The injection gives near-perfect protection against HIV and because it lasts for six months, people need to return to a clinic only twice a year.

For now, LEN is available at 360 government clinics — about one in 10 — across six provinces. The Free State, Limpopo and the Northern Cape don’t yet have it.

That should start to change when cheaper generic versions become available in 2027. The health department plans to use some of its own budget, along with a grant from the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation through the Global Fund, to buy more LEN and expand the number of clinics that offer it.

And South Africa needs to scale up fast. Modelling shows that between one and two million people would need to use LEN each year between now and 2043 for the injection to make a big enough dent in new HIV infections to help end Aids as a public health threat.

For now, the health department is focusing particularly on people who have a higher chance of getting HIV: teenage girls and young women aged 15 to 24, sex workers, transgender women, gay and bisexual men and other men who have sex with men, and pregnant and breastfeeding women.

People who use government clinics and want HIV prevention medicine can choose between a daily prevention pill and the six-monthly injection. Both are free.

Getting LEN involves a little more than one jab. At the first appointment, a health worker gives two injections, either in the tummy or buttocks. The person also takes two LEN tablets that day and another two the next day. If they return for their next injections on time — 24 to 28 weeks after the previous injection — they don’t need to take the tablets again.

But what is it like to use LEN — and why are people choosing it over a daily pill?

We spoke to four people from groups the roll-out is particularly trying to reach: a sex worker, a student, a pregnant woman and a transgender woman. Here, in their own words, they explain why they chose LEN, what getting the injections felt like and whether they’ll be back for their next shots.