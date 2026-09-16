Want the six-monthly HIV jab? Here’s your nine-step clinic cheat sheet

Booking will probably save you time. But if you arrive without an appointment, staff will check if Sister Tose has a gap. If she does, you can get LEN that day. If not, you’ll get the nearest available appointment. (The national health department says no clinic in the country is allowed to turn you away if you do a walk-in; most clinics outside of the Western Cape work without a booking system and walk-ins only).

2. At reception, say the magic word: LEN Tell the clerk you’re there to ask about LEN.

If you already use the clinic, staff will find your folder. New? They’ll open one for you.

At City of Cape Town clinics, Lucas says an ID or passport is useful but you won’t be turned away if you don’t have one. You can give staff your name, date of birth and address instead. (At clinics outside of the Western Cape, you can use your ID, passport, asylum seeker number. If you do not have any of these, the clinic can create a special number called the HPRN. This is a number created especially for you.)

At Phumlani, the aim is to get you in and out in about 90 minutes to two hours. (At many other clinics, especially in other provinces, this could take longer).

3. Before the jab(s), there’s a chat Nobody should simply stick a needle into your tummy or buttocks.

First, a nurse will explain your HIV prevention choices.

LEN is one. Or you could use condoms and pills that prevent HIV.

The nurse isn’t there to choose for you. The idea is to find something that works for your life.

For many people, Lucas says, LEN’s big attraction is simple: only two clinic visits a year.

But there’s an important catch. LEN protects you against HIV. It doesn’t prevent pregnancy or protect you from other infections passed on during sex.

Tose says some people get so excited about LEN that they ask why they need condoms. That’s why she explains that condoms still have a job: they can help prevent pregnancy and other sexually transmitted infections.

4. Next up: An HIV test No HIV test, no LEN.

That’s because LEN, in this case, is used to prevent HIV, so you need to test HIV negative before getting it.

If you test positive, you won’t get LEN. Instead, clinic staff will talk to you about HIV treatment and help you start it almost immediately.

The nurse may also ask when last you had sex without a condom or whether you’ve recently felt ill. That’s because someone can have contracted HIV so recently that an HIV test doesn’t pick it up yet, so you’ll need extra checks.

Tell the nurse about medicines you use too. Some TB and epilepsy (fits) medicines can interfere with LEN, so the clinic staff needs to know about them so they can decide if LEN is right for you.

5. LEN time: Two tablets + two jabs Ready?

On Day 1, you swallow two LEN tablets. Then come two injections.

Yes, two.

Together, those two jabs make up one LEN injection dose.