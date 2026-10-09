LEN won’t sell itself: 6 lessons from HIV prevention pills

1. Deliberately telling people how HIV prevention works Almost half — 46% — of the people we interviewed said they first heard about HIV prevention medication through deliberate efforts — such as one-on-one or small-group conversations with a peer navigator or healthcare provider and social media posts — by the organisations running the projects, the government or healthcare providers.

Another 35% heard about it through friends, family or other people in their social circles.

This tells us something important: awareness doesn't simply happen because a medicine exists.

LEN lesson: We cannot leave demand for LEN to chance. The fact that the injection is highly effective, only needs to be taken twice a year and is free at government clinics will not automatically mean enough people will come forward to get it. Creating demand has to be a deliberate part of the roll-out.

2. The messenger matters The projects that used people to speak directly to potential users did particularly well.

These approaches included peer educators handing out flyers, explaining HIV prevention medication one-on-one, telling people where they could get it and, in some cases, accompanying them to services.

In the project that used community outreach and relied only on area-based peer navigators, 46% to 50% of people started HIV prevention medication immediately after hearing about it.

In projects that did not use this approach, only 21% to 34% did so.

People were more likely to start when they heard about HIV prevention medication from someone they could relate to.

That makes intuitive sense. A young woman may have different questions about an HIV prevention injection from a sex worker, a transgender person or a pregnant woman. Someone who has used LEN themselves may also be able to answer practical questions in a way that a poster cannot.

LEN lesson: Who delivers the message matters. People who understand the communities they are speaking to — and ideally have experience of using HIV prevention themselves — can help build trust and answer people's real questions about the injection.

3. Don't make people wait once they're interested There was another important feature of the community outreach projects: people who became interested in HIV prevention medication could act on that interest quickly.

Peer navigators didn't simply tell people that the medication existed. They explained where they could get it and sometimes accompanied them to services.

This helped turn awareness into uptake.

There is little value in persuading someone that LEN is right for them if they then have to spend days or weeks trying to work out which clinic stocks it, make repeated trips to a facility or arrive only to discover that they cannot get the injection.

LEN lesson: The time between someone hearing about LEN and being able to get it should be as short as possible. Outreach therefore needs to be linked to clinics that are ready to provide the injection.

4. Don't rely on mass media alone Mass media may reach large audiences, but our findings suggest that reaching millions of people is not the same as persuading someone to use HIV prevention medication.

Only 5% of the young people in our study said they had first heard about HIV prevention medication through high-profile mass media such as television, radio or billboards.

By contrast, 84% first heard about it through channels such as friends and family, healthcare workers or targeted social media.

This doesn't mean radio, television and billboards have no role. They can help make LEN widely known and normalise HIV prevention. But our findings suggest they should not be the only strategy.

LEN lesson: LEN campaigns should target the places where potential users spend time — clinics, pharmacies, youth organisations, community spaces and the online platforms they use — rather than relying mainly on broad and expensive advertising campaigns.

5. Budget for demand creation There is another lesson policymakers cannot afford to ignore: telling people about a medicine and helping them access it costs money.

In the projects we evaluated, activities aimed at creating demand accounted for between 14% and 40% of the total cost per HIV prevention visit, depending on the approach used and the number of people reached.

Health budgets tend to focus on obvious costs: buying medicines, training nurses and providing services at clinics.

But if nobody knows that a medicine exists — or people don't understand why they might want it — the money spent buying it will not achieve its full value.

Peer educators need to be paid. Outreach teams need transport. Community events cost money. Social media campaigns need people to create and distribute content.

These are not optional extras. They are part of getting a medicine from a clinic storeroom into the hands — or, in LEN's case, under the skin — of someone who can benefit from it.

LEN lesson: For a successful roll-out, the government needs to budget for creating demand, not just buying LEN and training healthcare workers to provide it. Otherwise clinics could have injections available but too few people are coming forward to use them.

6. Measure what works Demand-creation campaigns also need to be measured properly.

Counting how many people saw a Facebook post, received a flyer or attended a community event tells us little about whether the campaign worked.

The more useful question is: How many of those people went on to get HIV prevention medication?

And there is another question: Are campaigns reaching the people most likely to get HIV and therefore most likely to benefit from LEN?

Without this information, money can continue flowing into campaigns that look impressive but don't result in people using the service.

LEN lesson: From the beginning, the health department should track which approaches lead people to clinics and ultimately to getting LEN. This will allow money to be shifted towards approaches that work and away from those that don't.