Period poverty is keeping South African girls out of the classroom

“We need to ask girls how they are feeling, listen to their experiences and create environments where they can speak without fear of being judged,” she explains.

That emphasis on listening reflects a wider understanding of empowerment. For girls growing up amid poverty and limited opportunities, support must extend beyond meeting immediate needs. It must also help them recognise that their circumstances do not determine their worth or the future they can pursue. “To me, empowerment means helping a girl understand that she matters, that her voice deserves to be heard and that her dreams are valid,” Phaswana says.

Through the foundation, she hopes to help more girls attend school consistently, participate confidently in their communities and pursue their ambitions. But the needs are considerable, and the resources available to community organisations are not always enough. Funding, transport, sanitary products, and toiletries are essential to reaching more learners, while lasting partnerships are needed to sustain the work beyond individual donations or campaigns.

The foundation is working to extend its reach through a partnership with Jacaranda FM and Morning Angels for a six-month school tour campaign in Hammanskraal. The initiative will visit 10 selected schools, five primary and five high schools, to provide sanitary pads and toiletries, along with menstrual health awareness activities. The foundation has received a letter of authority from the Department of Education for the campaign.

It has also received sponsorship support from Aquelle and been nominated for the Sakha Awards 2026 in the category of Most Outstanding Organisation. For an organisation established only in 2025, these milestones offer encouragement. They may also help bring greater attention to the challenges the foundation is trying to address. But recognition alone cannot guarantee that every girl who needs menstrual products will have access to them.

This is where the story extends beyond Phaswana and her organisation. Community initiatives can respond directly to needs within the areas they serve, but they cannot be expected to carry the responsibility for menstrual health support on their own. The government has a role in ensuring that vulnerable learners can access essential products and reliable information. Schools must provide environments where menstruation can be discussed without ridicule, while businesses and private-sector partners can help through funding, donations and sustainable partnerships.

There is also the wider question of why so many families struggle to afford necessities in the first place. Providing sanitary pads can offer immediate relief, but lasting change requires action on the poverty that makes basic products inaccessible. Investment in education, youth development and opportunities for young women to achieve financial independence is part of that longer-term response.

The vision is straightforward: a future in which no girl has to miss school or feel ashamed because her family cannot afford sanitary pads. Through the TS Pad a Girl Foundation, and many other similar NGOs, communities are working towards that future, one school and one community at a time.

But no community organisation, however committed, can solve period poverty alone. Behind every discussion of attendance figures and access to sanitary products lies a question of what society considers a basic requirement for a girl to learn with dignity.