Meet the ‘matriarch of pain’ who wants to change how SA treats patients

We’ve vaulted over her life story. After a pause for coffee (“I hope you’re okay with instant”) Parker obligingly goes back in time.

“I’m Brazilian — a Carioca [native of Rio de Janeiro],” she starts.

“My mother was South African of English descent and my father was Zimbabwean, also of English descent. They met and married in Rhodesia. When the government made its Unilateral Declaration of Independence in 1965, they were like: ‘This is not gonna go well.’ So my father was offered a transfer and that’s how I spent the first 10 years of my life as a Brazilian beach kid.”

After some thought she adds: “My father finished matric and went to work in a factory. My mother did her O-levels and went to secretarial school, but there was never any question of their children not being able to do what they wanted. Dad worked for British American Tobacco. He made cigarettes but it wasn’t all bad. All that tobacco money led to my sister being a vet. My brother's a psychiatrist and I work in physio and pain management.”

Parker’s parents moved back to southern Africa in 1978 to be nearer to the family, initially settling in Johannesburg.

“I hated it. I attended an all-girls school [Brescia House] and it wasn’t a good fit for me. I also didn't fit in with conservative white South Africa. Not everyone in our world was pro-apartheid — there was lots of hand-wringing over PW Botha’s Rubicon speech and that sort of thing — but nobody was sticking their necks out to do anything. I found growing up as a privileged white girl in apartheid South Africa very distressing. It made me into an outsider.”

Parker says she was conscientised by her mother’s voluntary social work and trips she made with her brother — then studying medicine at Wits — to Alexandra.

“When I was 15 I tagged along whenever he went to vaccinate kids. Often he’d spend more time patching up people who’d had the s*** kicked out of them by the cops and were too scared to go to hospital,” recalls Parker, who at this point knew exactly what she wanted to do with her life.

“One: get the hell out of Jo’burg. Two: become a physio. I was always really sporty. Gymnastics, swimming, diving, hockey, squash, tennis, riding horses — we did everything in those days. Sport was how we played as a family. And camping!” says Parker, recalling how the family used to camp on the beaches of Rio’s Cabo Frio before it became a surfing mecca.

“I was six weeks old the first time we went, and there was nothing there. Mum’s joke was that she just needed enough fresh water to wash her boobs and my bum.”

Journey to pain Parker studied physiotherapy at UCT, at the Sports Science Institute. After graduating she “shared a house with mates in London and locumed”.

During a stint of work on a cruise ship, on a Saturday morning docked somewhere in the Caribbean, Parker walked past a newspaper stand and read that Chris Hani had been assassinated.

The memory brings instant tears to her eyes.

“Sjoh,” she says, taking a moment.

“I remember sitting on the pavement on the side of the road, just thinking: ‘Is this it?’ I think that was the first time I recognised that I am African. Up until that point I was like: ‘I could live anywhere,’ but it suddenly felt so weird to be so far away, hanging out with a bunch of people who had no fucking idea why I was upset, joking that I was a communist and that sort of thing. So I came back to Cape Town in 1993, back into boring old private practice.”

Parker’s memories of the Cape were good. She’d been a serious rower at university and took it up again. Her clients were mostly sports people and included the U21 provincial rugby team, which gave rise to the most humiliating moment in her life.

“The U21s were playing the curtain raiser for Springbok versus Scotland at Newlands. One of my guys went down the other side of the field, so I ran across. I don't remember what the injury was but I must have opened my bag and forgotten to close it, because as I was sprinting back the whole stadium erupted in laughter, and of course I'd left a trail of bandages and scissors as I ran. The whole thing was on the big screen,” says Parker, who went out with the teams that night, carried from bar to bar by Scottish lock Doddie Weir, “who said you’ve done enough running today!”

Parker started her own practice but was mainly interested in rowing.

“My practice was in Grassy Park, and I rented a little house on the shoreline of Zeekoevlei, owned by the yacht club. All my working life was built around my training. I had dreams of getting to the Sydney Olympics, in the lightweight sculls,” she says, joking that she was “starving all the time, trying to make the weight — not a genius move”.