The initial resistance to Mullick’s appointment was significant, however.

“I had people hanging on the office door, saying: ‘So what is it that you do, exactly?’”

Mullick’s strategy for converting doubters was to demonstrate impact. She was able to do this early on through her work on two major health projects focusing on the reproductive health needs of girls, funded by the Gates Foundation and the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

But if she were to choose one teachable example of a product that didn’t do as well as it might have — a product crying out for an implementation science approach — it would be the story of a long-acting subdermal contraceptive called Implanon NXT, which the South African government introduced in 2014 to expand contraceptive choice.

“Studies had shown that the product was effective but after a successful South African launch the uptake of the product suddenly fell.”

Mullick and her team were called in to find out why. They soon established that early removal of the contraceptive was the problem.

“To be truly effective it needs to remain in the body for years, yet the median period between insertion and removal was about eight months, mainly due to side effects, and there were also rumours and misinformation contributing to some of those removals.” Half the clients who were interviewed could not recall being told about side effects. A quarter said they had not been briefed on the effectiveness of the product.

“In short, the product was fine, but the programme wasn’t designed to learn and adjust. Had implementation science been done, you would have seen stronger provider training. The community would have been prepared better, counselling would have been improved and we would have put monitoring in place, so that programmatic problems could have been picked up earlier, allowing time to adapt.”

Brainless Netflix Today, there's much more awareness of what implementation science is. Mullick explains it well.

“It’s really multidisciplinary. You need service delivery models that have been proved in real-world settings. You've got to engage with communities. You need monitoring systems in place. You have the planning and the budgeting side of things. You have to ensure that products are affordable and that’s where our market shaping team comes in, working with generic pharmaceutical companies to get these technologies cheaper. You've got to have guidelines in place. It's a whole value chain,” she says.

To work across such a range of spheres takes a special type of leader, Rees told me, praising Mullick’s “excellent diplomacy skills” and her ability to listen to what people are saying, “and if convinced, change direction”. Other colleagues praised her calm and ability to see and back peoples’ potential without micromanaging, comments which, when I repeat them, draw a characteristically humble response from Mullick.

“We are a lot of strong personalities working across many different portfolios but it works because there's a uniting vision, in the fact that we are all trying to improve evidence-based access for technologies that improve health, particularly for those that are underserved,” she says.