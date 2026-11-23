In 2002, a large HIV survey from South Africa made the world sit up.

Field workers from the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) knocked on thousands of doors across the country to ask people to complete a questionnaire and give a small blood sample.

The results were alarming: 11 out of 100 people in South Africa tested positive for the virus at a time when politicians were in denial about the link between HIV and Aids — a stance that cost an estimated 330 000 lives between 2001 and 2005.

Knowing the true size of the epidemic set the wheels in motion for a public health response that would — over the next 25 years — grow into the world’s biggest HIV treatment and prevention programmes.

And now findings from another door-to-door study — this time run by the Africa Health Research Institute (Ahri) in the uMkhanyakude district in KwaZulu-Natal and in which close to 30 000 people have been tested for HIV every year over 20 years — are again sounding what researchers say is “a sobering warning”.

Studies like this, which track an entire population over a long time in a community with high levels of HIV, puts “a very sensitive finger on the pulse of the epidemic”, says Frank Tanser, the senior author on the paper. Because the data is not biased by researchers studying only people who visit clinics, results give a true reflection of what’s happening in real life. This is different from models, which give a projected view of the situation based on input values that usually come from national surveys that happen only every few years, clinic reports and (albeit rigorous) mathematical assumptions.

Researchers looked at four indicators in the study: the number of new infections (incidence) in the community; the ratio of incidence to prevalence (how many people have HIV in the community); the lifetime chance of someone getting infected; and viral load (how much HIV someone has in their blood; if someone uses their treatment correctly, their viral load becomes so low that they can’t transmit the virus).

Progress towards getting the epidemic under control is “faltering in KwaZulu-Natal”, the authors wrote, which is something “we should definitely be worried about”, Helen Rees, executive director at Wits RHI, told Bhekisisa in a podcast last week.

South Africa’s success in rolling out antiretrovirals to millions of people through the public health system might have led us to believe the epidemic is more under control than it really is, the findings suggest.

Here’s what the numbers mean — and why experts say South Africa is at a turning point in its fight against HIV.

A lifetime of risk Imagine you’re a teacher in this community and there are 100 fifteen-year-old girls at your school. In 2004, chances were that 75 of them could have HIV by the time they turned 55, assuming that the rate at which new infections occurred remained the same and that everyone survived for 40 years.