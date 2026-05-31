Land Rover Defender is freedom on wheels

Late last month, the Mail & Guardian celebrated Freedom Day with a special Freedom Day edition. Unfortunately, I was not part of that edition because I took some leave to welcome my daughter to the world. Nevertheless, our editor-in-chief Japhet Ncube asked the newsroom to pour into the paper what freedom meant to them.

When I got back to the newsroom, I read the incredible edition and felt like the opportunity passed me by to express what Freedom meant to me but I was also driving the Land Rover Defender 110 X-Dynamic HSE that week and realised that maybe I can still capitalise on the theme of freedom but from a motoring perspective.

You might wonder how but the Defender is always a car I’ve classified as freedom on wheels. That’s because it is a car that is built to do what you want, when you want to.

The variant I had came with a 3 litre twin-turbo inline six cylinder diesel engine that produces 257kW of power and 700Nm or torque.

That means that it has no shortage of power on the road. Because the car has an immense amount of ground clearance and you sit in an elevated position, the vehicle absorbs road imperfections with absolute ease.

The vehicle is also equipped with an array of advanced off-road hardware and software systems. This configuration combines the high-torque output of the 3.0-litre straight-six diesel engine with Land Rover’s iconic all-terrain architecture.

A wading depth of 900mm is assisted by wade sensing which uses ultrasonic sensors in the door mirrors to display real-time water depth relative to the vehicle’s maximum limits on the Pivi Pro infotainment system.

The electronic air suspension can raise the ground clearance to 291mm which is incredible for off-roading and features like the electronic active differential, all terrain progress control and the 3D camera with a clear sight ground view just gives you confidence to go wherever you want and tackle any terrain.