The BYD storm is upon SA but a local factory depends on ‘market readiness’

Since BYD has become the first-mover in the NEV space, they have encountered multiple challenges such as range anxiety and charging infrastructure bottlenecks.

“Since we got here, it has been challenging but fun. The key word is education. Product education, customer education, dealer education and salespeople education,” Chang continues.

BYD has also committed to improving charging infrastructure in South Africa. In September 2025, BYD signed an official Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Eskom to figure out grid compatibility for a massive rollout of charging stations.

The next month, BYD’s global Executive Vice President and European head, Stella Li, announced that the brand would roll out between 200 and 300 Flash charging stations capable of delivering up to 1000 kW of power, with the first sites going live in April or May 2026.

However, to date, not one has been built.

Chang says that the delay is due to BYD headquarters rolling out updated flash chargers while planning had already begun in South Africa on the initial flash chargers.

“Last year we signed an MOU with Eskom. After that, we were doing our planning. While we were doing our planning for our Flash Charger 1.0, headquarters rolled out the Flash Charger 2.0. With 1.0, the charging speed was capped at 1000 kW.”

“With 2.0, we are now sitting at 1500 kW. So we had to adapt to the change. That's why we had to delay a little bit with our rollout plan. But this year is an accelerator. You will definitely see Flash Charging,” he says.

“And with Flash Chargers, right, we change the whole narrative differently. Because you will be able to charge your car within five minutes. Similar to the time you take to fill petrol,” he adds.

South Africa currently only has 650 public charging stations but Chang warns that the BYD rollout will not solve all of the charging infrastructure issues. He says that as a country, South Africa needs to look at increasing charging infrastructure in densely populated areas and housing complexes.

“In order to solve this day-to-day charging problem where you can’t find a charger, we need to focus on density areas to provide more charging points and also work with the body corporate, for example, on complexes to install more AC chargers. Because people need ACs just to top up,” he explains.

“More and more people understand, after they buy a product, they realise that, ‘Hey, I only need 45 minutes to charge my car in a day with the AC charger.’ That's all you need.”

Local manufacturing In February, the department of trade, industry and competition warned that tariffs could rise from 25% to 50% on imported vehicles.

However, established local manufacturers are not looking for a protectionist sledgehammer.

Speaking at BMW’s state of the motoring industry event in February, BMW Group South Africa Chief Executive Peter van Binsbergen warned that a flat 50% tariff hike would be a system shock with severe unintended consequences.

Instead, he called for targeted measures, which would still include a tariff hike on imported vehicles but said it would mainly be to encourage Chinese manufacturers to start producing vehicles in South Africa.

Since then, Chery has acquired Nissan’s plant in Rosslyn and announced that they will begin manufacturing the popular Jetour T-Series in Pretoria from 2027. Given these looming tariff structures and the government's newly activated 150% tax deduction for EV investments, Chang reveals that behind closed doors, BYD has already done the heavy industrial homework.

However, factory lines ultimately require massive, sustained local market volume to justify their multi-billion-rand operational costs.

“I think what—what people don't know about BYD is that we already came into the country and did a very extensive feasibility study back in November 2024. I can't promise anything. All I can say is that BYD is always a forward-thinker.”

“And then, building a factory will increase our local investments, but it really boils down to market readiness," he says.

“You cannot put up a factory when you're only doing a few hundred cars in a month. When the market is ready, I think BYD will be there.”

For now, the BYD storm will continue to be anchored at the ports. The brand is betting its immediate future on an aggressive balancing act that attempts to out-pace local infrastructure bottlenecks with its own accelerated 1500 kW grid rollout, while allowing its affordable, dual-fuel PHEVs to normalise new-energy technology for a highly receptive public.