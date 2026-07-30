Step inside, though and the experience reaches a whole new tier. Sitting in the cabin genuinely made me feel like I was piloting a luxurious spaceship.

Designed as a sweeping, open-plan lounge rather than a cramped cockpit, the plush seats make long distances fade into the background.

Dominating the dashboard is the magnificent BMW Curved Display, a massive, continuous piece of glass that combines a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster with a sprawling 14.9-inch central touchscreen.

It floats almost weightlessly above the dash, serving as the command centre for iDrive, which is BMW's proprietary operating system that manages everything from cloud-based navigation and vehicle telemetry to ambient lighting and media.

Where many modern luxury EVs stumble is digital distraction, forcing you to stare at a screen just to adjust basic driving controls. The iX comes dangerously close to this trap with its software but saves itself with one brilliant piece of hardware: the glass iDrive rotary dial set into the open-pored wood centre console. Having that physical controller lets you navigate the massive curved display completely by muscle memory. You don't have to take your eyes off the road to change tracks, which is a massive win for real-world usability.

However, the digital experience is not entirely smooth sailing. The climate control menu remains a genuine annoyance. You have to open a touchscreen sub-menu on the iDrive screen just to alter direct airflow and in essence, takes away the purpose of the glass rotary dial which is meant to keep your eyes on the road.