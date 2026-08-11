Jetour T2 payload debate prompts calls for tighter vehicle standards

The Automobile Association (AA) has urged South African motorists to pay closer attention to vehicle payload capacity, saying the recent debate surrounding the Jetour T2 has highlighted a specification that many buyers overlook when choosing a family SUV.

While payload has long been an important consideration for bakkies and commercial vehicles, the AA said it has rarely featured in discussions around passenger vehicles until now.

Speaking to Mail & Guardian, AA Chief Executive Officer Bobby Ramagwede said the discussion presented an opportunity to educate consumers about an aspect of vehicle safety that can directly affect braking performance, handling and stability.

"We haven't really seen this issue emerge before in the passenger vehicle market," said Ramagwede. "Most consumers simply haven't been thinking about payload when buying a family SUV."

Payload refers to the maximum weight a vehicle is designed to carry. It includes the driver, passengers, luggage, accessories fitted after purchase and any other load placed inside the vehicle. It is calculated by subtracting a vehicle's kerb weight from its Gross Vehicle Mass (GVM), with the remaining figure representing the maximum legal carrying capacity.

Unlike towing capacity, payload includes everything carried by the vehicle itself. A full complement of passengers, luggage for a family holiday, a roof rack loaded with camping equipment or bicycles, and even aftermarket accessories all count towards the manufacturer's payload limit.

According to Ramagwede, exceeding that limit affects far more than the amount a vehicle can carry.

"The suspension, braking system and overall dynamics are engineered to operate within specified limits," said Ramagwede. "Once those limits are exceeded, braking distances can increase, handling can deteriorate and additional strain is placed on the drivetrain."

Ramagwede added that the consequences extend beyond the occupants of the overloaded vehicle.

"If something goes wrong because the vehicle has been overloaded, you're not only putting yourself and your passengers at risk, but also other road users who have no idea that the vehicle is operating beyond its intended limits."

The AA also warned that insurers could investigate whether overloading contributed to a collision, potentially influencing the outcome of a claim where payload limits had been exceeded.

The discussion follows widespread debate on social media regarding the payload capacity of the recently launched JetourT2, with some users questioning whether the available carrying capacity could realistically accommodate five occupants, luggage and a full fuel tank.

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Responding to questions from Mail & Guardian on Friday, Jetour South Africa, through PR representative Leigh Callipolitis, said the company was engaging with the relevant authorities.

“Jetour is busy working with relevant authorities and will revert with updated information."

The AA stressed that the discussion should not be viewed as being limited to a single manufacturer.

Instead, Ramagwede said motorists should begin treating payload as another important buying consideration alongside crash-test ratings, fuel economy, running costs and practicality.

The organisation also confirmed that it is engaging with the National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications on broader vehicle safety standards, arguing that South African consumers deserve vehicles that are both safe and appropriate for local operating conditions.

For Ramagwede, the recent discussion may ultimately have a positive outcome if it encourages motorists to look more closely at the technical specifications of the vehicles they buy.