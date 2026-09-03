Leapmotor launched their newest vehicle in South Africa last week. The B10 Hybrid EV.

Unlike usual car launches, the brand gave journalists the vehicle along with an accommodation voucher and encouraged us to drive it out and enjoy it over the weekend.

At first, the plan was simple. A private cabin in the heart of random woods or a glamping experience with my wife to just enjoy each other's company. However, once she informed me that she was unavailable that weekend, I entered the WhatsApp chat with just the boys and asked "How about a night at Harties or somewhere on Saturday?"

They were all available and keen. Apart from that, one of my best friends has planned to take the ultimate leap of faith this month and get married, so I thought that getting him away for a night before he takes the plunge would be an excellent idea.

The plan was now aggressively sensible. We were going to do a quick, responsible overnight trip to Hartebeespoort on Saturday night.

After a game of football on Friday night, my friend and I sat over a cup of tea and began looking for places to stay at. Most resorts in Hartebeespoort enforce a strict two-night stay, so our options were limited.

Sitting around drinking tea on a Friday night felt like surrendering to middle age. We needed one last, chaotic sip from the fountain of youth.

At the launch, Leapmotor's executives heavily emphasized the B10's youthful vibe and adventurous spirit. Suddenly, that marketing spiel didn't seem so far-fetched. The energy in the room shifted and over that lukewarm cup of tea, the script flipped completely: "Forget Harties. Let's go to Durban."

Curing range anxiety My immediate reflex, as a motoring journalist who has spent a significant amount of time in EVs, was a cold sweat. The last time I attempted this exact Johannesburg-to-Durban route in a fully electric vehicle — the capable but grid-dependent iCAUR 03T — it was an exercise in logistical anxiety.

A trip that should take six hours stretched into an exhausting nine-hour ordeal. It was dictated by charging infrastructure, meticulous battery management and the creeping dread of range depletion. I vividly remember arriving at off-grid chargers, paying premium prices and anxiously watching the battery percentage drop as we crept back into Joburg with barely 13% charge in pouring rain.

But the Leapmotor B10 I was driving isn't a standard EV; it's a Hybrid EV or a range-extended electric vehicle.

This setup fundamentally rewrites the rules for South African electric mobility. The B10 operates with a 18.8kWh battery pack and electric motors to drive the wheels, giving you the silent, torque-heavy and refined ride of an EV.

However, it also features a 1.5-litre petrol engine under the bonnet that acts strictly as a generator. It doesn't drive the wheels but it simply keeps the battery charged, extending your driving range and completely eliminating the need for charging calculations.

On a full tank and full charge, the Leapmotor B10 will give you 900km of range.